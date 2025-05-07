How to watch Truist Championship 2025: live stream PGA Tour golf online

The Truist Championship is the sixth Signature Event of this season’s PGA Tour. It has therefore attracted a stellar field, including defending champion Rory McIlroy, who plays his first event as an individual since his Grand Slam-sealing Masters win. You can watch Truist Championship 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

2025 Truist Championship: TV schedule, dates ► Date: Thursday May 8 to Sunday, May 11

• U.S. — Golf Channel via Sling / NBC / Paramount+ / ESPN+ / Peacock

• U.K. — Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN.

Rory McIlroy has won this tournament, which used to be called the Wells Fargo Championship, four times. But this year’s event is being held on a different course as the usual host, Quail Hollow, is the venue for next week’s PGA Championship.

Instead the Truist Championship is being held at the historic The Philadelphia Cricket Club. This club, founded in 1854, held the US Opens of 1907 and 1910, albeit on a different course. The Truist Championship will be played over the Wissahickon Course, which was designed by A.W. Tillinghast in 1922.

The course is renowned for its tricky putting surfaces. The Philadelphia Cricket Club Director of Golf Jim Smith Jr. explains of the courses defences that: “It’s all in the greens. There isn’t a straight putt to be found, especially if the greens are running at Stimpmeter speeds of 12-plus.”

Can Rory McIlroy defend his title in an event in which nine of the world's top 10 golfers are playing? Below is a complete guide to where to watch Truist Championship 2025 live streams, daily schedules.

How to watch Truist Championship 2025 live streams from anywhere

The 2025 Truist Championship live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch the PGA Tour thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software enables your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So it is ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home.

How to watch Truist Championship 2025 live streams in the U.S.

In the U.S., TV coverage of the Truist Championship is split between, ESPN+ and NBC's Golf Channel, with streams on their respective streaming services as well as TV. The splits are as follows (times in ET):

• Thursday-Friday: Golf Channel (2 p.m.-6 p.m.)

• Saturday: Golf Channel (1 p.m.-3 p.m.); CBS (3 p.m.-6.30 p.m.)

• Sunday: Golf Channel (1 p.m.-3 p.m.), CBS (3 p.m.-6 p.m.)

NBC is available on cable TV plans, as is the Golf Channel. If you already have the Golf Channel as part of your cable TV package, then you're all set. If not, try a cord-cutting TV service such as Sling TV, which comes with two plans: Sling Orange and Sling Blue, both starting at $45.99. To get the Golf Channel you'll need the Sports Extra add-on, which is an additional $11 per month.

Fubo is another cord-cutting streaming service through which you'll be able to watch the Truist Championship.

NBC will also have a live stream on its streaming platform, Peacock. Peacock costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 for a year. The CBS streams will be on Paramount+, where you'll need the Showtime plan, which starts at $12.99/month.

ESPN+, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports App will also stream action from this year's championship. ESPN+ costs $12/month or $120/year and can be bundled in with Disney+ and Hulu.

Anyone outside of the States who wants to watch their home golf coverage can just pick up a good VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream all the PGA Tour action safely.

Sling offers live TV packages that let you watch live golf, MLB, basketball, soccer and more, via the likes of NBC (in select cities) and USA Network.

How to watch Truist Championship 2025 live streams in the U.K.

All four days of the Truist Championship will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK, times in BST:

• Thursday: Sky Sports Golf (4 p.m.-11 p.m.)

• Friday: Sky Sports Golf (4 p.m.-11 p.m.)

• Saturday: Sky Sports Golf (4 p.m.-11.30 p.m.); Sky Sports Main Event 10.30 p.m.-11.30 p.m.)

• Sunday: Sky Sports Golf (4 p.m-11 p.m); Sky Sports Main Event 9 p.m-11 p.m.)

Sky Sports subscribers can watch the golf on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or if you don't want to commit to a full Sky package, Now offers no-contract Sports packages, starting at £14.99 for a day pass or £34.99 monthly.

To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Truist Championship 2025 live streams in Australia

The live action from Philadelphia being shown on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports. Kayo costs $25/month for Kayo Standard and $40/month for Kayo Premium, after a 7-day free trial.

• Round 1: Fox Sports 503 (Friday 1 a.m.-8 a.m.)

• Round 2: Fox Sports 503 (Saturday 1 a.m.-8 a.m.)

• Round 3: Fox Sports 503 (Saturday 10.30 p.m.-8.30 a.m.)

• Round 4: Fox Sports 503 (Sunday 9.30 p.m.-8.30 a.m.)

Not in Oz right now? You'll need to use a safe, reliable VPN to access Kayo Sports when traveling abroad.

Truist Championship: First Round Tee Times

First round tee times ET /BST.

1st tee starters:

11.09am/4.09pm: Ben Griffin, Lucas Glover, Sam Stevens



Ben Griffin, Lucas Glover, Sam Stevens 11.20am/4.20pm: Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Tom Hoge



Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Tom Hoge 11.31am/4.31pm: Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young, Max Greyserman



Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young, Max Greyserman 11.42am/4.42pm: Sam Burns, Byeong Hun An, Eric Cole



Sam Burns, Byeong Hun An, Eric Cole 11.53am/4.53pm: J.T. Poston, Cam Davis, Stephan Jaeger



J.T. Poston, Cam Davis, Stephan Jaeger 12.04pm/5.04pm: Andrew Novak, Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland



Andrew Novak, Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland 12.15pm/5.15pm: Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy, Jordan Spieth



Min Woo Lee, Maverick McNealy, Jordan Spieth 12.26pm/5.26pm: Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood



Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood 12.37pm/5.37pm: Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa



Viktor Hovland, Wyndham Clark, Collin Morikawa 12.48pm/5.48pm: Taylor Pendrith, Tony Finau, Max Homa



Taylor Pendrith, Tony Finau, Max Homa 12.59pm/5.59pm: Nick Dunlap, Matthieu Pavon, Si Woo Kim



Nick Dunlap, Matthieu Pavon, Si Woo Kim 1.10pm/6.10pm: Brian Campbell, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Gerard



10th tee starters:

11.09am/4.09pm: Joe Highsmith, Harris English, Rasmus Hojgaard

11.20am/4.20pm: Robert MacIntyre, Davis Thompson, Denny McCarthy

11.31am/4.31pm: Chris Kirk, Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin

11.42am/4.42pm: Sungjae Im, Adam Scott, Alex Noren

11.53am/4.53pm: Austin Eckroat, Aaron Rai, Will Zalatoris

12.04pm/5.04pm: Nick Taylor, Erik van Rooyen, J.J. Spaun

12.15pm/5.15pm: Keith Mitchell, Michael Kim, Michael Thorbjornsen

12.26pm/5.26pm: Keegan Bradley, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose

12.37pm/5.37pm: Russell Henley, Ludvig Aberg, Sepp Straka

12.48pm/5.48pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele, Akshay Bhatia

12.59pm/5.59pm: Thomas Detry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1.10pm/6.10pm: Garrick Higgo, Daniel Berger, Jacob Bridgeman

