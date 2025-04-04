Tottenham vs Southampton live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Tottenham vs Southampton live stream sees the clock ticking for both Ange Postecoglou and the Saints respectively — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Tottenham vs Southampton live stream, Date, Time, TV Channels The Tottenham vs Southampton live stream takes place on Sunday, April 6.

► Time: 2 p.m BST / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 11 p.m. AEST

• U.S. — Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

As if the season hadn't already been difficult enough, Thursday's defeat across town to Chelsea felt like a breaking point for Big Ange. Any goodwill he had built up with fans seemed to dissipate altogether as Spurs slumped to a 16th loss of the season. If he wants to still be in the Hotspur hotseat next season, he needs results to change fast and finish the season with a string of wins.

Facing the side rock bottom of the division should help. A draw against Crystal Palace in the week broke a run of five defeats for Southampton and another on Sunday could mean they're relegation is officially confirmed. The best they can really hope for now is to surpass Derby County's unwanted record of the least amount of points in a Premier League season.

The Saints need two more to march past that 11-point total — can they do it on Sunday and add to Spurs' woes? Read on to find out how to watch Tottenham vs Southampton live streams where you are. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

How to watch Tottenham vs Southampton live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch Tottenham vs Southampton live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software enables your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Not sure which is right for you? So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market.

Using a VPN, you can access streaming services from abroad. NordVPN offers servers across 115+ countries.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual service, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing the soccer and watch Tottenham vs Southampton as normal.

How to watch Tottenham vs Southampton live stream in the U.S.

NBC's streaming service Peacock has the rights to show this EPL game. Tottenham vs Southampton kicks off at 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT on Sunday morning.

If you don't already have it, Peacock TV subscriptions start from only $7.99/month, rising to $13.99/month to remove the ads.

If you already subscribe to Peacock but are outside the U.S. right now, then using a VPN like NordVPN will help you access the soccer live streams.

In addition to showing loads of EPL games, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, college basketball, rugby and a huge library of binge-able content. The best Peacock shows include classics like "The Office", plus newer shows like "Day of the Jackal".

Can I watch Tottenham vs Southampton live stream in the U.K?

Unfortunately, there will be no Tottenham vs Southampton live stream in the U.K. as Sky has opted to show the Fulham vs Liverpool game at the same time instead.

U.S. fans visiting the U.K. can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

This season, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video. Sky Sports is showing 128 matches live, while TNT Sports has 52 (including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off).

How to watch Tottenham vs Southampton live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Tottenham vs Southampton live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs $31.49/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs $83.97, which means you'll pay $27.66/month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs $293.99 (that's $24.50/month).

The good news is that, right now, there's a special limited-time discount on all of the above tariffs.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Tottenham vs Southampton live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Tottenham vs Southampton game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. It costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Tottenham vs Southampton live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Tottenham vs Southampton live stream (along with every other Premier League match this season) via Sky Sport Now. This costs $54.99/month or $549.99/year.

Kick-off is at 1 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Monday morning.

Those looking to watch live on TV, this game will also be shown on Sky Sport 5.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

