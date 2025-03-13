Australian Grand Prix 2025 — how to watch the high-octane Formula 1 fun!

The Oracle Red Bull Racing pit crew practice a pit stop in the Pitlane during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Australia in March 2025

The winter break is finally over and the new Formula One season is about to begin. Set to be one of the most open and competitive in years, there has been a host of changes across the grid. Ten of the 20 seats have changed hands, with the most high-profile seeing seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton swap Mercedes for Ferrari.

The Brit will hope to launch a title challenge but will face fierce competition from McLaren’s Lando Norris (seen by many as the pre-season favorite) and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who is aiming to match Michael Schumacher's record of five consecutive titles. There’s sure to be plenty of storylines emerging from Melbourne, so don’t miss any of the action.

We'll explain in this article how to watch Australian Grand Prix live streams from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE — as well as share all the information on the weekend schedule, global start times, race circuit and more.

When is the 2025 Australian Grand Prix?

The 2025 Australian GP takes place on Sunday, March 16 at 3 p.m. local time at Albert Park Circuit. That’s 4 a.m GMT / 11 p.m. ET (Sat).

How to watch the Australian Grand Prix 2025 on TV

You can watch the 2025 Australian Grand Prix live and in full on ESPN channels in the U.S. That includes all the F1 race weekend practice sessions and qualifying, as well as the race itself.

In the U.K., F1 broadcasting rights belong to Sky TV. Fox Sports is the F1 rights holder in Australia. We have full information on watching F1 on TV here.

Australian Grand Prix 2025 live streams

You can watch Australian Grand Prix with one of these live-streaming services, without an expensive cable or satellite TV package:

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the race?

You can still watch the Australian Grand Prix live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for F1 fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

The Australian Grand Prix 2025 schedule

The 2025 Australian Grand Prix schedule is as follows:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 U.K. (GMT) U.S. (ET / PT) Australia (AEDT) Practice 1 1:30 a.m. 8:30 p.m. / 5:30 a.m. (Thurs) 12:30 p.m. Practice 2 5 a.m. 12 a.m. / 9 p.m. (Thurs) 4 p.m. Practice 3 1:30 a.m. 8:30 p.m. / 5:30 a.m (Fri) 12:30 p.m. Qualifying 5 a.m. 12 a.m. / 9 p.m. (Fri) 4 p.m. Grand Prix 3 a.m. 11 p.m. / 8 p.m. (Sat) 3 p.m.

What time is the Australian Grand Prix worldwide?

Lights out for the start of the 2025 Australian Grand Prix is set for 3 p.m. local time in Melbourne on Sunday, March 16. Here are the 2025 Australian Grand Prix start times in Europe, India, South Africa and other worldwide locations:

9 p.m. PST (Sat) – Pacific Standard Time

10 p.m. MST (Sat) – Mountain Standard Time

11 p.m. CST (Sat) – Central Standard Time

12 a.m. EST – Mexico City, Mexico1

12 a.m. EST – Eastern Standard Time

1 a.m. BRT – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

4 a.m. GMT – United Kingdom

5 a.m. CET – Central Europe

6 a.m. SAST – South Africa

8 a.m. GST – Dubai, UAE

9:30 a.m. IST – New Delhi, India

11 a.m. WIB – Jakarta, Indonesia

12 p.m. CST – Beijing, China

3 p.m. AEDT – Australia

5 a.m. NZDT – New Zealand

Australian Grand Prix circuit

The 2025 Australian Grand Prix takes place over 58 laps of the 5.278 km Albert park Circuit.

The 2025 Australian Grand Prix as moved frequently with 23 different venues having been used since it was first run at Phillip Island in 1928. The race became part of the Formula One World Championship in 1985. Since 1996, it has been held at the Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne, with the exceptions of 2020 and 2021, when the races were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australian Grand Prix FAQs

So, that's how to watch the Australian Grand Prix and all the race timings sorted. Now here's an F1 Australian GP FAQ for everything else you want to know about the upcoming race.

When is the next race? The next race is the Chinese Grand Prix which takes place just one week later on Sunday, March 23.

Who won the 2024 Australian Grand Prix? Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. won the race just two weeks after undergoing an appendectomy that caused him to miss the preceding Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Red Bull’s Max Verstappen secured pole position but was forced to retire after just four laps.

What is the lap record at the Australian Grand Prix? Ferrari’s Charles LeClerc set the fastest lap time in 2024, posting a time of 1:19.813.

Australian Grand Prix winners German great Michael Schumacher tops the list with four victories. Of the current drivers, Lewis Hamilton has won on two occasions, while LeClerc, Saniz and Verstappen have all won once.