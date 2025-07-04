The Aryna Sabalenka vs Emma Raducanu live stream is third on Center Court on Friday at Wimbledon 2025 and is arguably the match of the day. This women's singles third round encounter could have it all.

You can watch Sabalenka vs Raducanu at Wimbledon 2025 from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Sabalenka vs Raducanu live streams: TV schedule, dates Sabalenka vs Raducanu is on Thursday, July 4.

► Start time (approx.): 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST / 2 a.m. AEST (Sat.)

► FREE STREAM — BBC iPlayer (U.K.) / 9Now (Australia)

► U.S. — ESPN via Sling TV / ESPN Plus

► Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Top seed Sabalenka doesn't the best record at Wimbledon but is beginning to show green shoots of growth on the grass. The only slam where she is yet to reach the final, the two-time semi-finalist is yet to drop a set at the Championships this year and has the power game to do damage on any surface. No one has picked up more titles on the WTA Tour this season than the three-time major winner and she beat her opponent today in their only previous meeting.

Raducanu hasn't quite lived up to expectations since winning the 2021 US Open but the 22-year-old is finally free of injury troubles and finding form again. A 6-3, 6-3 defeat of 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova displayed all her court craft, deft hands and ball-striking ability and she'll want to use the former in particular to throw Sabalenka off her rhythm. Make the Belarusian move, and don't give her angles, and Raducanu has more than a puncher's chance, especially in a tournament already defined by its upsets.

Check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch Sabalenka vs Raducanu at Wimbledon 2025 tennis from anywhere, starting with free options.

Watch Sabalenka vs Raducanu live streams for FREE

Tennis fans based in the U.K. and Australia are in luck, as they can watch Sabalenka vs Raducanu at Wimbledon 2025 live streams for FREE.

In the U.K., the tournament is being televised on BBC channels, but comprehensive Wimbledon coverage is being provided by BBC iPlayer, which is live streaming every match on every court.

In Australia, the pick of each day's matches will be shown on Channel 9 and 9Gem, both of which are available to live stream via 9Now. Sabalenka vs Raducanu is certainly one of those.

Outside the U.K. or Australia on vacation? You may not be able to watch the action like you normally would due to regional restrictions. Fortunately, there’s an easy solution. Use a VPN to watch Wimbledon for free — we’ll show you how to do that below.

Watch Sabalenka vs Raducanu from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching Sabalenka vs Raducanu on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Wimbledon live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN — we explain why in our NordVPN review.

NordVPN deal: FREE $50 / £50 Amazon gift card Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN. ✅ FREE Amazon gift card worth up to $50/£50

✅ 4 months extra FREE!

✅ 76% off usual price Use Nord to unblock BBC iPlayer or 9Now and watch FREE Sabalenka vs Raducanu coverage with our exclusive deal.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view an British service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another streaming service and watch Sabalenka vs Raducanu.

How to watch Sabalenka vs Raducanu live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., ESPN will be showing Wimbledon 2025, including Sabalenka vs Raducanu.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 through an OTT cable TV alternative.

Our pick is Sling TV, which includes ESPN channels with its Orange plan, with prices starting from $45.99 a month and 50% off your first month.

Alternatively, every match on every court is being live streamed on ESPN Plus, which starts at $11.99 per month.

If you're not already a Sling TV subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange to watch ESPN channels. It costs from $45.99/month and includes dozens of other great channels. New users get a 50% discount on their first month, too.

How to watch Sabalenka vs Raducanu live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TSN and TSN Plus are providing comprehensive Wimbledon coverage in Canada, including Sabalenka vs Raducanu.

You can grab all the action for $8/month or alternatively get two months free with their $80 annual plan.

If you're outside the Great White North but have a subscription, you can watch Sabalenka vs Raducanu live streams using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Sabalenka vs Raducanu live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

All of Wimbledon's 18 tournament courts are being live streamed on BBC iPlayer throughout the tournament, while select matches will also be televised on BBC One and BBC Two. Sabalenka vs Raducanu will be among them.

Outside the U.K. right now? Access a Sabalenka vs Raducanu live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Sabalenka vs Raducanu live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Wimbledon, including Sabalenka vs Raducanu, is being broadcast for FREE across Channel 9 and 9Gem, with live streaming available via 9Now.

If you're visiting the U.S. or Canada from Oz use NordVPN to watch all the action on 9Now for free as if you were back home.

Can I watch Sabalenka vs Raducanu in 4K UHD? If you want to watch Wimbledon 2025 in 4K, including Sabalenka vs Raducanu, you can do so via free-to-air BBC iPlayer in the U.K., or pay service Stan Sport in Australia. BBC iPlayer is live streaming every match on Center Court in 4K, while Stan Sport is providing ad-free coverage of every match on every court in 4K. Stan Sport is a $15 per month add-on for Stan Premium, which is $21 per month.

More from Tom's Guide