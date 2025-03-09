Hugh Grant’s terrifying villain turn just landed on Max — and it’s got 91% on Rotten Tomatoes

When I saw "Heretic" in theaters, I went in expecting a campy thriller based on the commercials. Its elevator pitch just sounded too good to miss: The charmingly roguish Hugh Grant playing against type as a sinister villain? This I had to see to believe.

What I got was a surprisingly smart horror movie that joins the ranks of "Get Out" and "The Invisible Man" as films I won't shut up about everyone needing to see, whether you're a fan of the genre or not.

Which is why I was excited to see "Heretic" just landed on Max, so you can stream this slept-on movie from the comfort of your own home. It was overshadowed a bit by "The Substance," a rare horror Best Picture nominee that went on to win a very deserved Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, which came out two weeks before it in theaters and dominated the awards circuit.

But now that "Heretic" has arrived on streaming, it's the perfect time to watch (or rewatch, in my case) Grant's Golden Globe-nominated performance as a villain for the history books. Here's everything you need to know about why you should add "Heretic" to your watchlist.

What is 'Heretic' about?

Heretic | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Written and directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, "Heretic" stars Sophie Thatcher of "Yellowjackets" fame as Sister Barnes, a young Mormon missionary who alongside the more sheltered Sister Paxton (Chloe East) answers a request for more information about their faith from a man named Mr. Reed (Grant).

As he welcomes the two into his home, it becomes clear that he's not interested in their usual sales pitch. At first, he comes off as simply a lonely (if odd) old man by the way he delights in debating theology and learning about the paths that led them to the church.

But as events unfold, his sinister true intentions come to light and the girls find themselves trapped in a deadly game of cat and mouse. To have any chance of getting out alive, their religious faith and trust in God will be put to the test.

As the two navigate his puzzle box of a house frantically seeking a means of escape, Grant clearly has a blast playing the demented puppetmaster pulling the strings.

In case I didn't make it obvious enough already, Grant's performance is easily "Heretic's" biggest selling point. While we've seen the veteran Englishman play smarmy antagonists before in "Paddington 2" and "Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," Reed shares more DNA with his rom-com characters than most horror villains.

(Image credit: Album / Alamy Stock Photo / A24)

Whereas in most horror films, we'd see the facade drop as the villain's plan is revealed, Reed has no such mask to shake.

Just because he plans to abduct and torture the poor girls doesn't mean that he's not genuinely interested in hearing their thoughts about religion. He's as earnest and affable in debating theology as he is in explaining the rules of his twisted game — like a cross between "Saw's" Jigsaw and Mr. Rogers.

Without spoiling too much, this psychological horror-thriller takes a while for the real action to begin, but it's none the worse for its wordy first half. Watching the young missionaries try to play nice with a man who teeters between merely eccentric and potentially dangerous is a situation any woman out there knows all too well.

Can they talk their way out of it? Is there even a right answer to Mr. Reed's questions? The tension simmers as the girls' suspicions bloom into full-blown panic when their terrifying reality sets in.

The excitement levels ratchet up in its second half, which leans more heavily into standard horror thriller formulas, but "Heretic's" combination of smart writing and haunting twists ultimately elevates it into a thought-provoking examination of the human condition.

Stream 'Heretic' now on Max

"Heretic" is the kind of movie that it's impossible not to get sucked into, so if you're looking for a rivetting watch filled with twists and turns, this is one to add to your watchlist.

Hugh Grant makes for a chilling villain, and Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East are equally excellent as two young missionaries who manage to match his rhetorical tactics beat for beat.

If you're looking for a movie that'll haunt you long after the credits roll, then check out "Heretic" on Max. If you're still not sold, no worries, we've rounded up all the new movies on Max with a 90% or higher rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Watch 'Heretic' on Max now