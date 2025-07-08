How to watch Norrie vs Alcaraz on BBC iPlayer (it's FREE)

Wimbledon Quarter-Final: Cam Norrie vs Carlos Alcaraz

Watch on BBC iPlayer

Estimated Start Time: 2:40 p.m. BST | 9:40 a.m. ET

You can watch the Cam Norrie vs Carlos Alcaraz on BBC iPlayer, streaming for free on July 8. The free stream includes English commentary and every serve, return and volley as Norrie looks to upset the big favorite at SW19.

The British platform is streaming every game of Wimbledon including today's quarter-final. But how can you watch Wimbledon free from anywhere? Can you get the free BBC iPlayer stream in the U.S., Australia and Canada too? And what phones is the app available on?

Here's our full (and quick) guide to how to watch Wimbledon 2025 free on BBC iPlayer...

How to watch Norrie vs Alcaraz free on BBC iPlayer

The BBC has covered Wimbledon since 1937 and you can watch the action on their streaming service BBC iPlayer

You don't need any subscription to watch Norrie vs Alcaraz live.

New to BBC iPlayer? Register for a free account or download the app on your mobile device.

OUTSIDE THE U.K.? ACCESS BBC iPlayer FROM ANYWHERE WITH A VPN.

We signed up to check it out and it works perfectly. The quality is good, and worthy of one of the tennis season's biggest matches.

How to watch Norrie vs Alcaraz on BBC iPlayer from anywhere

BBC iPlayer is only broadcasting the Norrie vs Alcaraz match for free in the U.K..

Tennis lovers traveling or working outside Australia will need to use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer's free Wimbledon stream in the U.S.A and Canada.

There are lots of VPNs but NordVPN is the one you can rely on to unblock BBC iPlayer and stream the action from SW19 like a pro.... and you can save 70%.

NordVPN deal: FREE $50 / £50 Amazon gift card Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN. ✅ FREE Amazon gift card worth up to $50/£50 ✅ 4 months extra FREE! ✅ 76% off usual price Use Nord to unblock BBC iPlayer and watch Wimbledon live online with our exclusive deal.

How to watch BBC iPlayer using a VPN

How To Watch iPlayer with a VPN - YouTube Watch On

What will BBC iPlayer's coverage include? Analysis? Highlights?

BBC iPlayer will have full coverage of the action with the game hitting our screens at an estimated 2:40 p.m. BST (9:40 a.m. ET).

Joining Clare Balding will be a smattering of tennis legends including Pat Cash, Marion Bartoli, Kim Clijsters, Annabel Croft, Laura Robson and Naomi Broady.

"Today at Wimbledon" will also return this year and the daily highlights show will be available on iPlayer from 8 p.m. (BST) should you have missed any of the action.

Which devices can I watch the Norrie vs Alcaraz on BBC iPlayer with?

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)

Freely

Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes) (some models aren’t supported)

iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above

LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above)

Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck

Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)

YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)

Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)

