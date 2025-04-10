Paris-Roubaix 2025 live stream: how to watch the punishing cycling online

Paris-Roubaix, known as both the 'Queen of the Classics' and 'The Hell of the North', is cycling’s most punishing one-day spectacle. Each year, the world’s strongest riders test their limits on Northern France’s brutal cobblestones, where chaos, crashes and sheer willpower define the race. Victory here isn’t just about strength — it’s about survival, luck and the ability to conquer roads that have humbled even the greatest champions.

Read on to find out how to watch Paris-Roubaix 2025 live streams from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Paris-Roubaix 2025 live streams: Date, Time, Channels Paris-Roubaix 2025 live streams take place on Sunday, April 13.

► Start time: 5.45 a.m. ET / 2.45 a.m. PT / 9.45 a.m. BST / 8.45 p.m. AEDT

• FREE STREAMS — Watch on SBS (Australia) FranceTV (France) Sporza / RTBF (Belgium) Rai (Italy) NOS (Netherlands)

• USA — FloBikes

• Canada. — FloBikes

• U.K. — Discovery+

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

The scenario all cycling fans were crossing their fingers for has come to fruition, Tadej Pogačar WILL ride Paris Roubaix and we will get to see him battle Mathieu Van de Poel on the cobble stones of Northern France. On paper Van de Poel is still HOT favourite to make it three in a row but with Pogačar now riding we could witness an explosive showdown the likes we have never seen before.

This year there will be even more cobbles with 30 sectors instead of last year’s 29 covering a total of 53.7 kilometres, counting down from 30 - 1 as the race closes in on the famous velodrome in Roubaix.

Starting in Compiegne the race distance is a huge 259.2 kilometres but it’s the cobbled stretches that really count and especially the five star sectors such as Mons-en-Pévèle (#11), the Carrefour de l’Arbre (#3) and the dreaded Trouée d’Arenberg (#19) which is where the favourites will all want to be right at the front.

Aside from Van der Poel and hopefully Pogačar the other key player to look out for is of course Wout Van Aert (Team Visma | Lease a Bike), who is desperate to win this race before he retires, DESPERATE. After crashing early on in the season last year he will be hoping he has better luck in 2025 and can arrive in the form of his life. Some of the other big names who will be dreaming of victory are Mads Pedersen and Jonathan Milan (Lidl - Trek), Filippo Ganna and Josh Tarling (INEOS Grenadiers) and Tim Wellens (UAE Team Emirates - XRG)

Read on to see how to catch the action from wherever you live.

FREE Paris-Roubaix 2025 live streams

In Belgium, France, Italy and The Netherlands you can look forward to a FREE Paris-Roubaix 2025 live stream because Sporza / RTBF (Belgium) FranceTV (France) Rai (Italy) and NOS (Netherlands) are all showing the action for free.

Also, if you live in Australia, there is a FREE Paris-Roubaix live stream is on SBS On-Demand(with English commentary).

But what if you're based in Belgium, France, Italy, The Netherlands or Australia but aren't at home to catch that free Paris-Roubaix coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Paris-Roubaix 2025 live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch a 2025 Paris-Roubaix live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is NordVPN. It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

NordVPN – try risk-free There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best VPN. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 72% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to SBS or another streaming service and watch the action.

How to watch 2025 Paris-Roubaix live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cycling fans in the US can watch the 2025 Paris-Nice on Peacock which costs $79.99 per year ($139.99 ad-free) and shows almost all of the races owned by A.S.O, like the Tour de France, Vuelta a Espana, Paris Roubaix and many more.

And if you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above, which will help you access your Flo subscription from anywhere.

How to watch Paris-Roubaix 2025 live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

With Eurosport no longer available in the U.K. the only place to catch the cycling action is now on TNT Sports. Coverage will be on TNT Sports 2 on TV.

To access TNT Sports, you'll either need to add it to your TV package, or you can take out a standalone subscription via Discovery+ which will set you back £30.99 per month, though BT Broadband customers can get a discounted rate. You will also have access to the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch your usual service from abroad.

How to watch Paris-Roubaix 2025 live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Cycling fans in the Canada can watch the 2025 Paris-Roubaix on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

How to watch Paris-Roubaix live streams in Australia

Australian flag (Image credit: free)

Cycling fans in Australia can watch Paris-Roubaix 2025 for FREE on SBS On Demand

If you're a fan visiting Australia, you don't have to miss the action, because you can use a VPN like NordVPN to unlock your usual stream from wherever you are.

Paris-Roubaix 2025 route

(Image credit: A.S.O.)

More from Tom's Guide