Paris Masters 2024: live stream the tennis from anywhere, seeds, schedule

The ninth and final ATP Masters 1000 event of the season, the Rolex Paris Masters presents an opportunity for players to win a prestigious title and clinch the remaining qualifying spots in the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch 2024 Paris Masters tennis online from anywhere with a VPN.

With seven-time winner Novak Djokovic withdrawing from the tournament, there may well be a new champion crowned at the Paris Masters this year. The most likely candidate to lift the trophy is world number 1 Jannik Sinner who has already won three ATP Masters 1000 titles this year as well as the Australian Open and US Open.

Second seed Carlos Alcaraz has traditionally struggled at the Bercy Arena and lost in the opening round last year. The Spaniard will be hoping for a much-improved performance this time around as he bids to win his fifth ATP title this season.

Other contenders include former champion Daniil Medvedev and the big-hitting Alexander Zverev, who along with Sinner and Alcaraz have already secured a spot at the season finale. Hoping to join them will be the likes of Taylor Fritz, Andrey Rublev, Casper Ruud, Grigor Dimitrov, Alex de Minaur and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

All of these players currently sit in the top 10 and will need to go deep in Paris to ensure their place at the tour finals in Italy.

With plenty to play for it should be a fascinating tournament. So check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch the 2024 Paris Masters from anywhere.

How to watch the 2024 Paris Masters from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching tennis on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the Paris Masters live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). This software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why in our NordVPN review.

Exclusive deal We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off your NordVPN subscription here

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the Paris Masters 2024 online.

Watch Paris Masters 2024 around the world

How to watch Paris Masters 2024 online in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Tennis fans in the U.S. will need the Tennis Channel to watch the 2024 Paris Masters.

The Tennis Channel is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream. Of these options, we recommend Sling and Fubo.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start at $40 a month ($20 for your first month). The Sling Blue plan comes with 40-plus channels, including NBC (selected cities), NBCSN and USA. The Sling Orange plan comes with ESPN, which is great news for sports fans. Either way, you'll need the $11 Sports Extra add-on to get the Tennis Channel for the 2024 Paris Masters.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA. Prices start at $79.99, after the trial. You'll need a sports add-on or the Ultimate Plan for the Tennis Channel and coverage of the Paris Masters.

Where to watch 2024 Paris Masters live in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports is the official broadcaster of the Paris Masters in the U.K..

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. The event will be shown across its Sky Sports Tennis and Main Event channels.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £6/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or £34.99/month.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow Paris Masters live streams on Sky Go by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch 2024 Paris Masters live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Tennis fans in Canada can get all the Paris Masters action on TSN as part of a cable TV package.

If you don't have cable, then you could watch Paris Masters online on TSN Plus instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

Watch Paris Masters live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Tennis fans in Australia can watch every match of the Paris Masters on beIN Sports.

To access beIN sports you will have to pay $14.99 a month or $149.99 a year. Both options include a 7-day free trial. You can also use the beIN Sports Connect app to stream the Paris Masters 2024.

Traveling outside Oz? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is NordVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Watch Paris Masters live streams in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Tennis TV is the place to watch ATP tennis (including the ATP Paris Masters) in New Zealand. Premium subscriptions cost $19.99 per month, $99.99 for six months or $169.99 for a year.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to make your device think you're still in New Zealand.

2024 Paris Masters top seeds

Paris Masters top seeds

1. Jannik Sinner (ITA)

2. Carlos Alcaraz (SPA)

3. Alexander Zverev (GER)

4. Daniil Medvedev

5. Taylor Fritz (USA)

6. Andrey Rublev

7. Casper Ruud (NOR)

8. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)

9. Alex de Minaur (AUS)

10. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

2024 Paris Masters schedule

Play gets underway each day at 10 a.m. GMT unless stated:

Monday, October 28

First Round

Tuesday, October 29

First and Second Round

Wednesday, October 30

Second Round

Thursday, October 31

Round of 16

Friday, November 1: play starts at 1 p.m.

Quarter-finals

Saturday, November 2: play starts at 10.30 a.m.

Semi-finals

Sunday, November 3: match starts at 2 p.m.

Final

More from Tom's Guide