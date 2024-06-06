How to watch Paolini vs Andreeva — live stream French Open semi-final, start time, TV channel

The Paolini vs Andreeva live stream pits a rising star of the game against a player enjoying the best season of her career. What makes it even more fascinating is that it is the first time either player has reached the semi-finals of a Grand Slam, let alone the French Open.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Paolini vs Andreeva live streams from anywhere with a VPN, potentially for free.

Paolini vs Andreeva live stream: TV schedule, dates The Paolini vs Andreeva live stream is scheduled to start on June 6 at 3.30 p.m. BST / 10.30. a.m. ET / 7.30 a.m. PT / 12.30 a.m AEST (June 7)

► FREE STREAM — 9Now (AUS)

► U.S. — NBC, Tennis Channel and Peacock

► U.K. — Discovery Plus

► Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

It has been some year for Jasmine Paolini who secured her first WTA 1000 title in Dubai in February and has broken inside the top 15 in the world for the first time. The 28-year-old had never made it beyond the fourth round of a Slam until this year at the Australian Open and showed no signs of nerves in her quarter-final at Roland Garros as she dispatched fifth seed Elena Rybakina.

Now the Italian faces Mirra Andreeva who produced a huge shock by defeating Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka. The second seed had not lost a set at a major this year but was out-of-sorts and clearly under the weather. Still, the Russian had to produce some spectacular hitting and come back from a set down to secure the victory. The 17-year-old is the youngest Grand Slam semi-finalist since Martina Hingis in 1997 and is set to rise inside the world’s top 30.

Andreeva beat Paolini at the Madrid Open earlier this year. Can she repeat the feat and reach the final? You’ll have to tune in to find out so read on to discover how to get a Paolini vs Andreeva live stream and watch the 2024 French Open from wherever you are.

How to watch Paolini vs Andreeva live streams for FREE

If you're lucky enough to live in Australia then you can look forward to a free Paolini vs Andreeva live stream from Roland-Garros. That's because the free-to-air Channel 9 and its 9Now streaming service in Australia have rights to all the French Open action.

But what if you're usually based in Australia but aren't at home for a Paolini vs Andreeva live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Watch Paolini vs Andreeva live streams from anywhere

It's natural that you might want to watch the Paolini vs Andreeva live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when it's on?

You can still watch the French Open live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're away form Australia, and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 9Now or another website and watch the tennis.

How to watch Paolini vs Andreeva live streams in the U.S.

If you're in the U.S. you have lots of options to watch a Paolini vs Andreeva live stream from Roland-Garros. Viewers can watch all the action on NBC and the Tennis Channel, as well as Peacock.

NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas, while the Tennis Channel is available in some cable packages.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch Paolini take on Andreeva via several live TV services, including NBC's own Peacock, plus Sling TV and Fubo.

Of these options, we recommend Peacock. It costs $5.99 per month for its standard ad-supported option or $11.99 per month for its ad-free alternative.

Alternatively, you can watch all the Paolini vs Andreeva action on the Tennis Channel which is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream. Of these options, we recommend Sling and Fubo.

In addition to showing selected French Open live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of originals and licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "Yellowstone", "Law and Order", the "Real Housewives", "Poker Face" and more.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start at $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. The Sling Orange plan ESPN as its main advantage for sports. Either way, you'll need the $11 Sports Extra add-on to get the Tennis Channel for the French Open 2024.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA. Prices start at $74.99, after the trial. You'll need a sports add-on or the Ultimate Plan ($94.99) for the Tennis Channel and coverage of the French Open.

How to watch Paolini vs Andreeva live streams in the U.K.

British tennis lovers can watch Paolini vs Andreeva live streams from Roland-Garros with Discovery Plus and Eurosport.

You'll need to sign up to Discovery Plus' £30.99-per-month Premium plan, which allows you to view TNT Sports live streams — this includes the French Open as well as cycling Grand Tours, the Premier League and, later in the year, the Olympic Games.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow the Paolini vs Andreeva live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Paolini vs Andreeva live streams in Canada

Tennis fans in Canada can get all the Paolini vs Andreeva action on TSN (in English) or RSN (in French), as part of a cable TV package.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN or RDS streaming accounts for $7.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

How to watch Paolini vs Andreeva live streams in Australia

Aussies can again watch the 2024 French Open live stream for free on Channel Nine, including Paolini vs Andreeva.

The big games will air on the free-to-view 9Gem and 9Go channels and via the on-demand service 9Now, but to watch every game, ad-free and in up to 4K, you'll need a subscription to Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — with a subscription costing you $15 per month. Due to the cost, we'd only recommend you stream via Stan if you're already a subscriber.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN, such as NordVPN, to watch all the action on your Stan account, as if you were back home.