How to watch Australian Open 2024: live stream semi-finals, Day 12

The Australian Open 2024 is in full swing ahead of Thursday's semi-finals at Melbourne Park. Coco Gauff faces Aryna Sabalenka in a rematch of the U.S. Open final, before Novak Djokovic takes on Jannick Sinner in the men's singles.

The semi-finals and finals are FREE to watch on 9Now in Australia. Don't worry if you're abroad — you can watch 2024 Australian Open live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Defending champions Djokovic and Sabalenka remain in with a shot at going back-to-back, and you wouldn't put it past either of them. Sabalenka, however, will have to do things the hard way on Day 12, as Gauff beat her in last year's U.S. Open showdown.

Whoever comes out on top will compete for the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup with either China's superstar-in-the-making Zheng Qinwen, or world No.93 Dayana Yastremska, who sensationally came through qualifying. She's now just two matches away from becoming only the second qualifier to win a Grand Slam title after Emma Raducanu.

On Day 13, Djokovic meet world No.4 Jannik Sinner – one of the game's most rapidly rising stars – in his semi, before No.3 seed Daniil Medvedev gets the measure of fellow man-mountain Alexander Zverev.

With only six matches remaining, you won't want to miss a moment of the final stages of the Australian Open 2024. You can follow all the drama by watching an Australian Open live stream and we'll show you how to do that below.

Australian Open order of play (Thursday, Jan. 24)

Who is playing next at Australian Open 2024?

Morning session

From 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT (Fri.) / 12 p.m. AEDT (Fri.)

Rod Laver Arena

Daniela Hantuchova & Na Li vs Iva Majoli & Andrea Petkovic

Tomas Machac & Zhizhen Zhang vs Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden

Simone Bolelli & Andrea Vavassori vs Yannick Hanfmann & Dominik Koepfer

Evening session

From 3:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. GMT / 7:30 p.m. AEDT (all Fri.)

Rod Laver Arena

Coco Gauff vs Aryna Sabalenka

Dayana Yastremska vs Zheng Qinwen

It's women's semi-finals day at Australian Open 2024, so before the final four take to Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Park will lend its biggest stage to the a triple-header of doubles matches.

After that, No.4 seed Coco Gauff will take on No.2 seed Aryna Sabalenka, with the clash between No.12 seed Zheng Qinwen and qualifier Dayana Yastremska set to complete Day 12's play.

FREE Australian Open live streams

Where to watch Australian Open live streams for FREE

In Australia, you can access FREE Australian Open live streams via the free-to-air Channel Nine and its 9Now streaming service.

Usually based in Australia but not in Oz for during the Australian Open? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Australian Open live streams around the world

How to watch the 2024 Australian Open live streams from anywhere with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, an Australian who's currently in the U.S. could stream the Australian Open 2024 for free on 9Now, even though they're not in Australia.

VPNs are totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 9Now and watch the tennis.

How to watch Australian Open 2024 live streams in the U.S.

Tennis fans in the U.S. can watch every remaining singles match on both ESPN and ESPN Plus.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Our pick of these would be Sling TV. The Sling Orange package starts at just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN.

Fubo, meanwhile, costs $80 per month for 121 channels and includes ESPN. It offers a 7-day free trial.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

ESPN Plus costs $10.99 per month for the basic package, but you can save over 15% by signing up for a year for $109.99. That brings access to major tennis, boxing, the NFL, MLB, NHL, PGA Tour golf, soccer and even the UFC if you're happy to add the occasional PPV fee.

Sling TV includes ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 in its Orange package, which starts at $40 a month (or less with a Sling TV promo code).

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got dozens of sports channels, including ESPN and the Tennis Channel, and offers a 7-day free trial. You can also save on fees with our Fubo promo codes.

How to watch the 2024 Australian Open live streams in the U.K.

British tennis lovers can watch the 2024 Australian Open streams on Eurosport, which is available through Sky TV or Discovery Plus.

Eurosport comes with a Sky TV package, starting at £26 per month. Subscribers can also stream online via the Eurosport website and Eurosport app.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.98 or month-long access for £34.99.

If your cable TV comes from Virgin Media, meanwhile, Eurosport will be included in your regular subscription.

Alternatively, you can get Eurosport coverage via Discovery Plus for £5.99 per month.

Going on holiday? Sign up to ExpressVPN or another VPN service and you'll be able to use the services you already subscribe to.

Watch the 2024 Australian Open live streams in Canada

Canadians can catch all the action live on Melbourne Park, Victoria, on TSN (in English) or RSN (in French), as part of a cable TV package. If you've cut the cord, a streaming subscription to TSN Plus starts at CA$8 per month.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN or another VPN service to trick your device into thinking you're still in Canada.

How to watch the 2024 Australian Open live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch the Australian Open 2024 live on Channel Nine and the on-demand service 9Now. That's great news because 9Now is available for free; all you need is an Australian postcode to sign up with.

There's also a pay-TV option for ad-free coverage of every single court, though that's less of a draw now that the tournament is coming to a close. If you're interested, a subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $15 Stan sub), after a 30-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

Remember, Aussies who aren't in the country right now will simply need to sign up to a VPN such as ExpressVPN in order to watch all the action as if they were back home.

2024 Australian Open live streams: Schedule

Men’s and Women’s Singles schedule

Semi-finals — Thursday, Jan. 25 (women), and Friday, Jan. 26 (men)

— Thursday, Jan. 25 (women), and Friday, Jan. 26 (men) Finals — Saturday, Jan. 27 (women), and Sunday, Jan. 28 (men)

What you need to know about the Australian Open 2024

Who are the defending champions? Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka are the defending Australian Open champions. Both are through to this year's semi-finals.

What is the surface at the Australian Open? The Australian Open is played on cushion acrylic hard courts prepared by Greenset Worldwide. There are a total of 39 courts in total at Melbourne Park: 33 hard courts and six clay courts.

