Apple TV just teased a Ted Lasso spinoff with great 'potential'

Well, that was quick. Apple's already enabling the folks who think a Ted Lasso spinoff should or could happen, and it did so with a single tweet.

Earlier today (June 6), less than a week after the Ted Lasso season 3 finale aired, Apple TV posted an image of Beard (Brendan Hunt), Roy (Brett Goldstein) and Nate (Nick Mohammed) from that episode on its Twitter account. The trio are wearing new Richmond zip-ups, staring up and smiling — at the pieced-together 'BELIEVE' sign off camera.

The tweet has only three words: "Smells like potential." Which definitely sounds like what you'd say about a show you want to produce.

(Image credit: Apple via Twitter)

And in that moment, the minds and hearts of Ted Lasso fans sped up again, as everyone's still been left with the question of "Will Ted Lasso season 4 happen?" For its part, Apple has been completely quiet about what comes next for AFC Richmond.

So far, only one cast member has reacted to this tweet. Nick Mohammed, Nate himself, quote-tweeted Apple TV's post with the mouth-zipped face emoji.

Of course, these are just tweet, and we can't read too much into them. But if your brain is spinning, know you're not alone. What, exactly, could Apple be teasing? Here's what we think (and thought well before Apple's tweet).

Analysis: The Richmond Way is the Ted Lasso spinoff we 'believe' in

After the finale, Ted's story is (for now) complete. It began with his trip to accept a job in England, as he had trouble managing anxiety and the end of his marriage. Eventually, Ted found himself in the UK thanks to therapy, camaraderie and the "beautiful sport."

As all of the folks behind the show have said, Ted Lasso was designed for three seasons. Admittedly, the third was a bit bloated on run times, and suffering from weak subplots (Zava and Jade, thank you for your service, but you deserved better).

That said, we already know life at AFC Richmond will kick on. First, the season 3 finale (and the tweeted image) show Roy, Beard and Nate continuing to coach the Greyhounds and try and win the Premier League title. Meanwhile, Keeley (Juno Temple) and Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) are all-in on an AFC Richmond Women's Team ("a KJPR Joint").

So, that's material for at least one new show, especially when you remember Roy is starting therapy with Dr. Sharon Fieldstone (Sarah Niles). Plus, you still have the mess left over from Roy and Jamie (Phil Dunster) asking Keeley to choose between one of them.

If that sounds like Ted Lasso without Ted Lasso, you're not wrong. That's why we're calling it The Richmond Way — the title of the book that Trent Crimm (James Lance) wrote about Lasso's time at Richmond. To quote another show that had a third season this spring: this is the way (that makes sense to me).