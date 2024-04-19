Madrid Open 2024: live stream the tennis from anywhere

The Madrid Open gets underway on Wednesday, April 24 as a host of star names from both the ATP and WTA Tours attempt to win the prestigious clay court title and lay down a significant marker ahead of next month’s French Open.

With the clay court season now in full swing, tournaments are coming thick and fast, and there are few more prestigious than the Madrid Open. That means there will be strong fields in both the men’s and women’s draw, including the number one ranked players in the world: Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek.

They will be joined by other hopefuls, which, on the men’s side include Australian Open winner Jannik Sinner, clay-court specialist Holger Rune, 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafa Nadal and Stefanos Tsitsipas, who looked in incredible form as he won the Monte-Carlos Masters. Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will also hope to have fully recovered from the injury that saw him withdraw from the tournament in Monaco and miss the Barcelona Open.

The women’s draw is also full of contenders and features defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, former Wimbledon winner Elena Rybakina and US Open champ Coco Gauff. Ons Jabeur will also aim to rediscover her form at a venue where she triumphed in 2022, while Jessica Pegula has previously reached the final and is always dangerous on clay.

With the French Open less than a month away this will provide a chance to see who will be a contender in Paris. So check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch the 2024 Madrid Open from anywhere.

You can still watch the Madrid Open live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are.

NordVPN is one option for accessing geo-restricted content.

Madrid Open streams around the world

Below are the Madrid Open live stream details for people in the U.S., U.K. and Australia.

How to watch the 2024 Madrid Open online in the U.S.

Tennis fans in the U.S. will need the Tennis Channel to watch the 2024 Madrid Open tournament.

The Tennis Channel is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream. Of these options, we recommend Sling and Fubo.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start at $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. The Sling Orange plan ESPN as its main advantage for sports. Either way, you'll need the $11 Sports Extra add-on to get the Tennis Channel for the Madrid Open

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA. Prices start at $74.99, after the trial. You'll need a sports add-on or the Ultimate Plan ($94.99) for the Tennis Channel and coverage of the Madrid Open.

How to watch 2024 Madrid Open live streams in the U.K.

Sky Sports will be showing all the action from the Madrid Open in the UK, so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Tennis.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

If you're not in the UK, you can still follow the 2024 Madrid Open tournament live stream by using a VPN service.

Watch Madrid Open live streams in Australia

Tennis fans in Australia can watch every match of the Madrid Open on beIN Sports.

To access beIN sports you will have to pay $15.99 a month or $149.99 a year. Both options include a 7-day free trial. You can also use the beIN Sports Connect app to stream the Madrid Open 2024.

Traveling outside Oz? You can watch via a VPN instead.

2024 Madrid Open seeds

ATP top 16 seeds

1. Novak Djokovic

2. Carlos Alcaraz

3. Jannik Sinner

4. Daniil Medvedev

5. Alexander Zverev

6. Andrey Rublev

7. Holger Rune

8. Casper Ruud

9. Rafa Nadal & Hubert Hurkacz

10. Alex de Minaur

11. Stefanos Tsitsipas

12. Grigor Dimitrov

13. Taylor Fritz

14. Tommy Paul

15. Ugo Humbert

16. Karen Khachanov

WTA top 16 seeds

1. Iga Swiatek

2. Aryna Sabalenka

3. Coco Gauff

4. Elena Rybakina

5. Jessica Pegula

6. Ons Jabeur

7. Zheng Qinwen

8. Marketa Vondrousova

9. Maria Sakkari

10. Jelena Ostapenko

11. Daria Kasatkina

12. Beatriz Haddad Maia

13. Jasmine Paolini

14. Liudmila Samsonova

15. Ekaterina Alexandrova

16. Elina Svitolina

2024 Madrid Open schedule

All times are BST

Wednesday, April 24

Men's & women's singles first round - 10 a.m.

Thursday, April 25

Men's & women's singles first round - 10 a.m.

Friday, April 26

Men's & women's singles second round - Day session from 10 a.m. and night session from 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 27

Men's & women's singles third round - Day session from 10 a.m. and night session from 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 28

Men's & women's singles third round - Day session from 10 a.m. and night session from 7 p.m.

Monday, April 29

Men's & women's singles third round - Day session from 10 a.m. and night session from 7 p.m.

Tuesday, April 30

Men's & women's singles fourth round - Day session from 10 a.m. and night session from 7 p.m.

Wednesday, May 1

Men's & women's singles quarter-finals - Day session from 11 a.m. and night session from 7 p.m.

Thursday, May 2

Men’s singles quarter-finals and women’s semi-finals - Day session from 11 a.m. and night session from 7 p.m.

Friday, May 3

Men’s singles semi-finals - 2.30 p.m.

Saturday, May 4

Women’s singles final - 2.30 p.m.

Sunday, May 5

Men’s singles final - 2.30 p.m.