Oilers vs Stars live stream: How to watch NHL Western Conference final online, start time, schedule

The Western Conference final looks set to be a cracker, with the Stars, who have eliminated each of the past two Stanley Cup champions, up against the Oilers, whose remarkable team is studded with not one, two or three but the top four scorers in the NHL Playoffs, headed by Zach Hyman. The action begins at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Thursday.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch Oilers vs Stars from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for free.

Oilers vs Stars live streams: TV schedule, dates Game 1 of the Oilers vs Stars takes place on Thursday, May 23. Full series schedule below.

► Time — 8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. PT / 1:30 a.m. BST (May 25) / 10:30 a.m. AEST (May 25)

• U.S. — TNT & TruTV (via Sling TV)

• CAN — CBC Gem (FREE) & Sportsnet

• AUS — Kayo Sports (free trial)

• U.K. — Viaplay

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

How do you even begin to go about slowing down an offense as potent as that of the Oilers? If it's not Hyman doing the business, it's Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid or Evan Bouchard. Not to suggest anything nefarious, but there is one method we can think of.

The Stars actually had the Oilers' number in the regular season, winning 4-3 on the road and losing 4-3 in OT at home, before pulling off a crushing 5-0 home victory.

The Central Division champions are also much better-rested than their opponents, having wrapped up their six-game series with the Avalanche last Friday, though Roope Hintz's fitness is still a concern. The Oilers have played twice since, and they were both elimination games.

You’ll need to watch an Oilers vs Stars live stream to see how the NHL Western Conference final plays out, and we’ve got all the details you need down below.

Oilers vs Stars games and TV schedule

(All times ET)

Thursday, May 23

8:30 p.m. – Game 1: Oilers vs Stars | CBC; TNT & TruTV/Sling

Saturday, May 25

8 p.m. – Game 2: Oilers vs Stars | CBC; TNT & TruTV/Sling

Monday, May 27

8:30 p.m. – Game 3: Stars vs Oilers | CBC; TNT & TruTV/Sling

Wednesday, May 29

8:30 p.m. – Game 4: Stars vs Oilers | CBC; TNT & TruTV/Sling

Friday, May 31

TBD – Game 5: Oilers vs Stars | TNT & TruTV/Sling

Sunday, June 2

TBD – Game 6: Stars vs Oilers | TNT & TruTV/Sling

Tuesday, June 4

TBD – Game 7: Oilers vs Stars | CBC; TNT & TruTV/Sling

Watch Oilers vs Stars in Canada

Games 1-4 and 7 of the Oilers vs Stars series will be shown on CBC in Canada, with the remaining fixtures exclusive to Sportsnet.

The CBC games will also be live streamed on the channel's CBC Gem service, which is free (with ads) or CA$4.99 a month (ad-free).

A Sportsnet subscription starts at CA$19.99 per month and provides access to a whole host of other sports, both on Sportsnet and Sportsnet Plus. There's also a $179.99 annual subscription that averages out at CA$14.99 per month.

If you live in Canada but aren't at home right now, you can still watch Oilers vs Stars live streams by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

Watch Oilers vs Stars from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the series on your subscriptions?

You can still watch Oilers vs Stars live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for hoops fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off with this NordVPN deal

Watch Oilers vs Stars in the U.S.

In the U.S., every game of the Oilers vs Stars series will be shown on both TNT and TruTV. However, it's worth noting that ABC/ESPN3 and ESPN are also showing the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Finals will be on ABC and ESPN3.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get all of those channels through an OTT cable TV alternative.

Sling TV is one of the better options. It includes TNT, ESPN and ESPN3 in its Orange plan, with prices starting from $40/month and your first month half-price.

Select games, including those being shown on ABC, will also be live streamed on ESPN Plus. While an ESPN Plus subscription does not give you access to regular ESPN content, it will grant you access to thousands of live events, original shows and series that can't be found anywhere else (not even on the standard ESPN service).

You can get TNT, ESPN and ESPN3 on the Sling TV Orange package. Sling Orange comes with 30-plus channels, including TBS, Comedy Central and Disney Channel. New subscribers get 50% off their first month.

Costing only $10.99/month, ESPN Plus is an affordable way to watch a massive range of top quality live sports, including MLB, UFC, PGA Tour golf, international soccer and a whole host of NCAA college sports. For even better value, you can include it alongside Disney+ and Hulu in the Disney Plus Bundle from only $14.99/month.

Fubo is a great alternative to a cable package. The Pro Plan ($79.99 per month) gets you well over 100 channels including ESPN and ABC. And you can try it all out with Fubo's 7-day free trial.

An even cheaper option for this year is HBO's streaming service Max with its B/R Sports Add-On, which is being included for free for a limited time.

The B/R Sports Add-On brings access to all the NHL Playoffs games on TNT, which includes every game of the Oilers vs Stars series. Max prices start at $9.99/month with ads, going to $15.99/month ad-free. Or there's a special on at the moment with 20% off if you pay for a whole year upfront.

How to watch Oilers vs Stars in the U.K.

In the U.K., each game of the Oilers vs Stars series is being shown on Viaplay.

You'll have to subscribe to the Total package for coverage, with the plan costing £14.99 per month or £119.88 per year. However, there's currently a deal in place for annual membership that's equivalent to a monthly fee of £9.99, 33% lower than normal.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Oilers vs Stars live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch NHL Playoffs 2024 in Australia

Aussies can watch Oilers vs Stars live streams on on ESPN via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the series, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day free trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Kayo account as if you were back home.