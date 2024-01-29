Nottm Forest vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League game online and on TV

The Premier League is back in full flow after the winter break and FA Cup ties. Nottm Forest vs Arsenal features two teams competing at either end of the table — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Nottm Forest vs Arsenal live stream, Date, Time, Channels

► Time: 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT / 6:30 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 31)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• U.K. — TNT Sports

Nottm Forest have seen an uptick in performances and results since the arrival of Nuno Espirito Santo, beating both Newcastle and Man Utd. They're scoring plenty of goals but are struggling to keep a clean sheet and the relegation zone beckons.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have aspirations at the other end of the table. They comprehensively hammered Crystal Palace last weekend, netting five times. The Gunners won’t be happy to have exited the FA Cup so early, but that defeat to Liverpool gave them a weekend off. Will they be rested? Or will the speculation over Mikel Arteta’s future put them off their stride?

Last season, Nottm Forest won this fixture and secured Premier League survival. The goalscorer on that day, Taiwo Awoniyi, will be absent with an injury this time around. However, Anthony Elanga may be fit enough to return. Gunner’s midfielder Declan Rice should be available.

On paper, this should be another straightforward winner for Arsenal, but the visitors have a poor record at the City Ground. Make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Arsenal live stream wherever you are

The Nottm Forest vs Arsenal live stream will be shown on many different channels around the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

How to watch Nottm Forest vs Arsenal live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Nottm Forest vs Arsenal live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads.).

Should you wish to watch on cable, NBC is also showing the match. You can access NBC through Sling (not all areas) and Fubo, if you're looking for an OTA cable cutting solution.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Nottm Forest vs Arsenal live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Arsenal live stream in the U.K.

TNT Sports – the rebranded name of what was BT Sport last season – has the Nottm Forest vs Arsenal live stream in the U.K..

You can get it by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus - a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Nottm Forest vs Arsenal live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Arsenal live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Nottm Forest vs Arsenal live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Arsenal live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Nottm Forest vs Arsenal live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Arsenal live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Nottm Forest vs Arsenal live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.