Monaco vs Aston Villa live stream: How to watch Champions League game online

The Monaco vs Aston Villa live stream features two sides both looking to take a major step towards reaching the knockout phase of the revamped Champions League format — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Monaco vs Aston Villa live stream date, time, TV channels The Monaco vs Aston Villa live stream takes place on Tuesday, January 21.

► Time: 5.45 p.m. GMT / 12.45 p.m. ET / 9.45 a.m. PT / 4.45 a.m. AEDT (Weds)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

After a strong start to the season both domestically and in Europe, Monaco have found it tough in recent months. Struggling for consistency, they have secured just five wins in their last 16 matches and have yet to win any of their four matches since the turn of the year. However, they remain in mid-table in the Champions League and a victory over Aston Villa would move them level on points with their English opponents. It would also improve their chances of finishing in the automatic qualification places.

In contrast to their opponents, Villa have begun to show their class and have now won seven out of their last 11 games in all competitions. Just two points behind fourth-placed Man City in the Premier League, they have excelled in Europe under the guidance of the tactically astute Unai Emery. Sitting fifth in the Champions League table, a victory in Monaco would stamp their ticket to the knockout phase of the competition.

Keep reading as we explain how to watch Monaco vs Aston Villa live streams from wherever you are today.

How to watch Monaco vs Aston Villa live stream from anywhere

Monaco vs Aston Villa live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the game live as if you were at home. Our favorite right now is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S., but still want to watch Paramount+, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your streaming service of choice and watch the game as usual.

How to watch Monaco vs Aston Villa live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Monaco vs Aston Villalive streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 without ads, but there's a 1-week FREE trial, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before.

Note that if you have access to Fubo or CBS services such as TUDN or Univision, you'll also be able to watch Monaco vs Aston Villa live there at 12.45 p.m. ET / 9.45 p.m. PT.

If you already use one of these services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Monaco vs Aston Villa live stream on your usual platform by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Paramount Plus is CBS's dedicated streaming service, which means it gives you access to a whole host of great live sports and shows such as "Survivor", "Big Brother", "The Good Fight", new Tyler Sheridan show "Landman" and much, much more.

How to watch Monaco vs Aston Villa live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports hosts the Monaco vs Aston Villa live stream in the U.K. It's on TNT Sports 1 on TV.

You can get TNT Sports online by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Monaco vs Aston Villa live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch Monaco vs Aston Villa live streams on DAZN, the Champions League streaming service in the country.

DAZN plans start at CA$24.99/month in a 12-month contract, with various monthly and annual options. DAZN has apps on pretty much every streaming platform around.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want to watch soccer via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada, and tune in as normal.

How to watch Monaco vs Aston Villa live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Monaco vs Aston Villa live streams are on Stan Sport for soccer fans Down Under.

Base Stan plans cost from $12/month, and you'll need to add Stan Sport for a further $15/month. It's available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch Champions League live streams via your home service, you'll need to get yourself a VPN. Instructions above.

How to watch Monaco vs Aston Villa live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

DAZN is home of Champions League League football for Kiwis. The service costs from $14.99/month if you commit to a year, or $29.99/month for a flexible rolling subscription.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using NordVPN or another VPN service.

How to watch Monaco vs Aston Villa live stream in India

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

With Champions League matches going out on the Sony Sports Network in India, you can live stream Monaco vs Aston Villa on JioTV — that means it's totally free to Jio mobile or broadband users. It's also available on Sony LIV.

Indian Jio or LIV users who are abroad right now can still watch by downloading a VPN, selecting a server in India and streaming as if you were back at home.

More from Tom's Guide