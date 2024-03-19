Miami Open live streams 2024: How to watch tennis online, seeds, schedule

The Miami Open gets underway on Wednesday, March 20 when some of the biggest names on the ATP and WTA Tours battle it out for the title, including world number one Iga Swiatek and defending champion Daniil Medvedev. Read on and we'll show you how to watch the 2024 Miami Open from anywhere with a VPN.

The second leg of the 'Sunshine Double', the Miami Open comes just a few days after Indian Wells reached its conclusion. Alcaraz and Swiatek start as favorites in Florida but will face stern challenges.

On the men’s side, Australian Open champ Jannik Sinner will be desperate for revenge after losing to Alcaraz in the semi-finals at Indian Wells, as will Medvedev who lost to the Spaniard in the final. The American quartet of Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe and Tommy Paul will enjoy plenty of support.

The women’s draw features Australian Open champ Aryna Sabalenka, U.S. Open winner Coco Gauff, former world number one Simona Halep and former Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. American Jessica Pegula will also be out to impress and Naomi Osaka will continue her comeback.

This is a tournament you won’t want to miss so check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch the 2024 Miami Open from anywhere.

Watch the 2024 Miami Open from anywhere

Fans in New Zealand can stream women's matches for FREE on <a href="https://www.tvnz.co.nz/" data-link-merchant="tvnz.co.nz"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">TVNZ+. That includes the women's quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals. Traveling outside New Zealand? Use a <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" data-link-merchant="tvnz.co.nz"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">NordVPN to unblock TVNZ+. Details below.

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the tennis on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Miami Open live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Get 63% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to beIN sports or another service and watch the 2024 Miami Open.

How to watch the 2024 Miami Open online in the U.S.

Tennis fans in the U.S. will need the Tennis Channel to watch the 2024 Miami Open tournament.

The Tennis Channel is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream. Of these options, we recommend Sling and Fubo.

<a href="https://sling-tv.pxf.io/c/221109/1132376/14334?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sling.com%2F" data-link-merchant="sling-tv.pxf.io"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start at $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. The Sling Orange plan ESPN as its main advantage for sports. Either way, you'll need the $11 Sports Extra add-on to get the Tennis Channel for the Miami Open.

If you love sports, you might want to check out <a href="https://geni.us/YkQAuWd" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" target="_blank">Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA. Prices start at $74.99, after the trial. You'll need a sports add-on or the Ultimate Plan ($94.99) for the Tennis Channel and coverage of the Miami Open.

How to watch 2024 Miami Open live streams in the U.K.

Sky Sports will be showing all the action from the Miami Open in the UK, so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Tennis.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow the 2024 Miami Open tournament live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Miami Open live streams in Australia

Tennis fans in Australia can watch every match of the Miami Open on beIN Sports.

To access beIN sports you will have to pay $15.99 a month or $149.99 a year. Both options include a 7-day free trial. You can also use the beIN Sports Connect app to stream the Miami Open 2024.

Traveling outside Oz? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is NordVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

2024 Miami Open seeds

ATP top 16 seeds

1. Carlos Alcaraz

2. Jannik Sinner

3. Daniil Medvedev

4. Andrey Rublev

5. Alexander Zverev

6. Holger Rune

7. Hubert Hurkacz

8. Alex de Minaur

9. Taylor Fritz

10. Stefanos Tsitsipas

11. Casper Ruud

12. Grigor Dimitrov

13. Tommy Paul

14. Frances Tiafoe

15. Ben Shelton

16. Karen Khachanov

WTA top 16 seeds

1. Iga Swiatek

2. Aryna Sabalenka

3. Coco Gauff

4. Elena Rybakina

5. Jessica Pegula

6. Ons Jabeur

7. Zheng Qinwen

8. Jelena Ostapenko

9. Karolina Muchova

10. Maria Sakkari

11. Barbora Krejcikova

12. Daria Kasatkina

13. Beatriz Haddad Maia

14. Liudmila Samsonova

15. Madison Keys

16. Ekaterina Alexandrova

2024 Miami Open schedule

All times are ET

Wednesday, 20 March

Men's & women's singles first round – 11 a.m.

Thursday, 21 March

Men's first round; Women's second round – 11 a.m.

Friday, 22 March

Men's & women's second round – 11 a.m.

Saturday, 23 March

Men's second round; Women's third round – 11 a.m.

Sunday, 24 March

Men's & women's third round – 11 a.m.

Monday, 25 March

Men's third round; Women's fourth round – 11 a.m.

Tuesday, 26 March

Men's fourth round; Women's quarter-finals – 11 a.m.

Wednesday, 27 March

Men's & women's quarter-finals – 1 p.m

Thursday, 28 March

Men's quarter-finals; Women's semi-finals – 1 p.m

Friday, 29 March

Men's semi-finals – 1 p.m

Saturday, 30 March

Women's final – 12:30 p.m.

Sunday, 31 March

Men's final – 12:30 p.m.