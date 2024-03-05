Indian Wells live stream: How to watch BNP Paribas Open 2024 tennis online

The BNP Paribas Open, better known as the Indian Wells Masters, gets underway on Wednesday, March 6 when a host of the world’s top players from the ATP and WTA Tours battle it out for the prestigious title. Read on and we'll show you how to watch the 2024 Indian Wells tennis securely from anywhere with a VPN.

Indian Wells is one of the biggest non-Grand Slam tournaments of the year and always attracts a stellar line-up. On the men’s side of the draw, world number one Novak Djokovic will play in the event for the first time since 2019 and is aiming to win a record sixth title.

However, it won’t be easy for the Serb as the competition is fierce and includes defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafa Nadal and Australian Open winner Jannik Sinner.

The women’s draw looks equally wide-open as it features a host of big hitters that includes defending champion Elena Rybakina, world number one Iga Swiatek, Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, reigning U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff and home favorite Naomi Osaka. Two-time champion Caroline Wozniacki and 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu have also both received wildcards.

With a stacked field and a whopping $1.1 million on offer for the winners, you can be sure there will be some high-quality tennis on display throughout the two weeks. But who will emerge victorious on the hard courts in California?

Check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch the 2024 Indian Wells Masters from anywhere.

Watch the 2024 Indian Wells from anywhere

How to watch 2024 Indian Wells live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the tennis on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Indian Wells live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Try the $3.99 per month plan for the best value

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to beIN sports or another service and watch Indian Wells.

The best Indian Wells streams around the world

How to watch the 2024 Indian Wells online in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Tennis fans in the U.S. will need the Tennis Channel to watch the 2024 Indian Wells tournament.

The Tennis Channel is available through most cable packages as well as some of the best cable TV alternatives, including Sling TV, Fubo, and DirecTV Stream. Of these options, we recommend Sling and Fubo.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start at $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA. The Sling Orange plan ESPN as its main advantage for sports. Either way, you'll need the $11 Sports Extra add-on to get the Tennis Channel for Indian Wells.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA. Prices start at $74.99, after the trial. You'll need a sports add-on or the Ultimate Plan ($94.99) for the Tennis Channel and coverage of Indian Wells.

How to watch 2024 Indian Wells live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports will be showing all the action from Indian Wells in the UK, so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Tennis.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow the 2024 Indian Wells tournament live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Indian Wells live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Tennis fans in Australia can watch every match of Indian Wells on beIN Sports.

To access beIN sports you will have to pay $15.99 a month or $149.99 a year. Both options include a 7-day free trial. You can also use the beIN Sports Connect app to stream the BNP Paribas Open 2024.

Traveling outside Oz? Don't worry — you can watch via a VPN instead. Our favorite VPN service right now is NordVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

2024 Indian Wells Masters seeds

ATP top 16 seeds

1. Novak Djokovic

2. Carlos Alcaraz

3. Jannik Sinner

4. Daniil Medvedev

5. Andrey Rublev

6. Alexander Zverev

7. Holger Rune

8. Hubert Hurkacz

9. Casper Ruud

10. Alex de Minaur

11. Stefanos Tsitsipas

12. Taylor Fritz

13. Grigor Dimitrov

14. Ugo Humbert

15. Karen Khachanov

16. Ben Shelton

WTA top 16 seeds

1. Iga Swiatek

2. Aryna Sabalenka

3. Coco Gauff

4. Elena Rybakina

5. Jessica Pegula

6. Ons Jabeur

7. Marketa Vondrousova

8. Zheng Qinwen

9. Maria Sakkari

10. Jelena Ostapenko

11. Daria Kasatkina

12. Beatriz Haddad Maia

13. Jasmine Paolini

14. Liudmila Samsonova

15. Ekaterina Alexandrova

16. Elina Svitolina

2024 Indian Wells Masters schedule

All times are PT

Wednesday, March 6

Women's & Men's 1st Round

Day Session Starts – 11:00 a.m.

Evening Session Starts – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 7

Women's & Men's 1st Round

Day Session Starts – 11:00 a.m.

Evening Session Starts – 6:00 p.m.

Friday, March 8

Women's & Men's 2nd Round

Day Session Starts – 11:00 a.m.

Evening Session Starts – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 9

Women's & Men's 2nd Round

Day Session Starts – 11:00 a.m.

Evening Session Starts – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 10

Women's & Men's 3rd Round

Day Session Starts – 11:00 a.m.

Evening Session Starts – 6:00 p.m.

Monday, March 11

Women's & Men's 3rd Round

Day Session Starts – 11:00 a.m.

Evening Session Starts – 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday, March 12

Women's & Men's 4th Round

Day Session Starts – 11:00 a.m.

Evening Session Starts – 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 13

Women's & Men's 4th Round

Day Session Starts – 11:00 a.m.

Evening Session Starts – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 14

Women's & Men's Quarter Finals

Day Session Starts – 11:00 a.m.

Evening Session Starts – 6:00 p.m.

Friday, March 15

Women's Semi-Finals

Session Starts – 11:00 a.m.

Saturday, March 16

Men's Semi-Finals

Session Starts – 11:00 a.m.

Sunday, March 17

Women's & Men's Singles Final

Session Starts – 11:00 a.m.