Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream is a Premier League prelude to next month's Carabao Cup final while also having a significant bearing in the top-flight title race. The Reds will want to maintain their 11-point advantage at the summit, as the visiting Magpies chase Man City in fourth place — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream, Date, Time, TV Channels The Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream takes place on Wednesday, February 26.

► Time: 8:15 p.m. GMT / 3:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 p.m. PT / 7:15 a.m. AEDT (Thursday)

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

Many a Premier League sage handed the title to Liverpool after Arne Slot's side beat City 2-0 at the weekend, but the Dutch gaffer will be taking nothing for granted until the Reds are champions for a record-equaling 20th time. First-half goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and the scarcely credible Mo Salah – now on 25 goals and 16 assists in 2024/25 – were enough for a side that has lost once in the league all season and have scored at least twice in the last 17 outings in all competitions. Alexis Mac Allister has been passed fit after picking up a black eye at the weekend.

Newcastle may not have won at Anfield since 1994 in all competitions but the Magpies will be confident of ending that three-decade-plus drought. Back in fifth place in the Premier League, Eddie Howe's side have won won 13 of their past 16 matches in all competitions and have the upcoming Carabao Cup final against the Reds to possibly end their 70-year wait for a major trophy. That being said, Howe was furious at the Mags' second-half struggles to limp to a 4-3 win against Nottingham Forest at the weekend, saying "it feels like we lost" after conceding sloppy set-piece goals. Can they put a dent in the Slot machine?

Tune in to find out who comes out on top, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Liverpool vs Newcastle live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Liverpool vs Newcastle and watch the game just like you would at home.

How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle live streams in the U.S.

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $45.99/month (up to half price for the first month) and it comes with more than 40 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $84.99/month, though it gives you 200+ channels for that investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're traveling outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle live streams in the U.K.

TNT Sports hosts the Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream in the U.K., as well as all the midweek fixtures for Gameweek 27. It's on TNT Sports 1 on TV.

You can get TNT Sports online by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle live streams in Canada

Canadians can watch the Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$31.49/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$83.97, which means you'll pay CA$27.99 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan, which costs CA$293.99 (that's CA$24.50 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also let you watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians traveling abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch the Liverpool vs Newcastle game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle live streams in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Liverpool vs Newcastle live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year.

Kick-off is at 9:15 a.m. NZDT on Thursday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

