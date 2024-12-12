Liverpool vs Fulham live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Liverpool vs Fulham live stream sees the league leaders take on one of the campaign's biggest surprise packages. The Cottagers have bloodied a few noses already this season — and you can watch the match from anywhere with a VPN.

Liverpool vs Fulham live stream, date, time, channels The Liverpool vs Fulham live stream takes place on Saturday, December 14.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

There's a creeping sense that the stupendous form of Mohamed Salah has perhaps papered over a few cracks. Were Liverpool so focused on Man City that they didn't see Chelsea coming? After squandering two points against Newcastle, they were treated to an unexpected week off with the cancelation of the Merseyside derby, only to then toil against Girona, to the annoyance of Arne Slot.

In the absence of Ibrahima Konate, neither Joe Gomez nor Jarell Quansah look up to scratch as deputies, while up front the output of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez has almost completely dried up. Not only has Salah scored in each of his past seven league games while also laying on a buffet of assists — Liverpool have needed him to.

Fulham have been a thorn in the side of the league's big hitters this season, with Marco Silva's men perfecting the art of breaking fast, wide and often. They've pared the game plan back to its barest bones in recent weeks, and thanks to Raul Jimenez it paid off against Arsenal. First-choice center-backs Joachim Andersen and Calvin Bassey, however, won't be in action at Anfield.

Tune in to find out who comes out on top, plus make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

How to watch the Liverpool vs Fulham live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch your regular Liverpool vs Fulham live stream thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Liverpool vs Fulham and watch the game.

How to watch Liverpool vs Fulham live streams in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Liverpool vs Fulham live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

Peacock's Premium tier comes in at $7.99 a month, or $79.99 if you're prepared to pay upfront, and the service will show select live games as well as highlights and replays.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have a subscription, you can watch the Liverpool vs Fulham live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

Can you watch Liverpool vs Fulham in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there will be no Liverpool vs Fulham live stream in the U.K. That's because games that kick off at 3 p.m. on a Saturday afternoon are subject to a TV blackout, to protect attendances elsewhere in the league pyramid.

Fans visiting the U.K. from abroad can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from abroad. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K. between Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime Video.

For the 24/25 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Amazon Prime Video has the rights to 20 matches this season.

How to watch Liverpool vs Fulham live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Liverpool vs Fulham live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beIN Sports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$79.97, which means you'll pay CA$26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CA$279.99 (that's CA$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Liverpool vs Fulham live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Liverpool vs Fulham game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

Watch Liverpool vs Fulham live streams in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Liverpool vs Fulham live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. You can also watch the game on Sky Sport 9.

Kick-off is at 4 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide