Leicester vs Man City live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

► Time: 2.30 p.m. GMT / 9.30 a.m. ET / 6.30 a.m. PT / 1.30 a.m. AEDT (Monday)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

The Foxes had started life under new boss Ruud van Nistelrooy impressively with with four points from the Dutchman's first two games, but three successive defeats have since clipped their wings. Jordan Ayew gave the East Midlanders an early at Anfield against league leaders Liverpool on Boxing Day, but were unable to keep the Red hoard at bay to record a point. Captain Jamie Vardy missed that game and Foxes fans will have everything crossed that their goalscoring talisman will have shaken off his knocks.

City's troubles are well documented but their 1-1 draw with Everton proved Guardiola's side are still unable to put teams to bed. Erling Haaland saw a second-half penalty saved to show just how far the four-time defending champions' star has fallen since November. One win in 13 in all competitions would have once been inconceivable but an ageing squad has seemingly grown old overnight to sit seventh and the Catalan boss, looking to strengthen his squad in January, admitting Champions League football may be a struggle for next season.

Tune in to find out who emerges victorious. Read on to make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action with our how to watch Premier League live streams guide.

How to watch Leicester vs Man City live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Leicester vs Man City live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service.

Peacock's Premium tier comes in at $7.99 a month, or $79.99 if you're prepared to pay upfront, and the service will show select live games as well as highlights and replays.

If you're currently outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch the Ipswich vs Newcastle live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 24/25 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like "30 Rock", "The Voice", "Law & Order: SVU" and "This Is Us".

How to watch Leicester vs Man City live stream in the U.K.

Sky Sports is hosting the Leicester vs Man City live stream in the U.K. at 2.30 p.m. in the afternoon local time. It will go out on the Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels.

Sky Sports subscribers can also watch the football on mobile devices via the Sky Go app that's available for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Or, if you don't fancy being locked into a contract, you could opt for a Now Sports membership with plans starting from £14.99/day.

If you're not in the U.K., you can still follow your usual Leicester vs Man City live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Leicester vs Man City live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Leicester vs Man City live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs CA$29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$79.97, which means you'll pay CA$26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CA$279.99 (that's CA$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians traveling abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Leicester vs Man City live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Leicester vs Man City game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Leicester vs Man City live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Leicester vs Man City live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. You can also watch the game on Sky Sport 6.

Kick-off is at 3.30 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Monday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

