Falcons vs Cowboys live stream: How to watch NFL online and on TV from anywhere

The 3-4 Dallas Cowboys stay on the road this week as they visit the 5-3 Atlanta Falcons.

The Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday in Santa Clara. At 3-4, their season is teetering on the brink of disaster. They currently sit third in the NFC East, and a defeat here would ruin their playoff chances.

The Falcons have wrestled control of their division, the NFC South. They are top, with their 5-3 record and already have critical tiebreakers over their nearest rivals, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Big free agent signing Kirk Cousins is beginning to hit his stride, and the Falcons are responding to his performances.

The positive news for Dallas is that the Falcons have looked weaker at home. Atlanta has a 2-3 record at home. The bad news is that Dallas' star defenders, Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs, and DaRon Bland, are all battling injuries.

With Atlanta featuring many talented offensive players, these injuries could be critical.

So read on for how to watch Falcons vs Cowboys, along with all of this season's football, with our 2024/25 NFL live streams guide.

Falcons vs Cowboys injury report

Falcons injury report: G Chris Lindstrom (Did not Practice - Knee), DL Ruke Orhoroho (Did not Practice - Ankle)

Cowboys injury report: DE Micah Parsons (Did not Practice - Ankle), S DaRon Bland (Did not Practice - Foot), C Zack Martin (Did not Practice - Shoulder), CB Trevon Diggs (Did not Practice - Calf)

How to watch Falcons vs Cowboys live from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you.

With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

Head to Sling or Fubo and watch the Falcons-Cowboys live stream.

How to watch Falcons vs Cowboys in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Falcons vs Cowboys live stream is on FOX, which is available over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month (depending on your location) and comes with more than 40 channels, including FOX. Fubo is another option for this game. For $80 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including FOX, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

Sling provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams your local ABC, FOX and NBC channels (availability varies by market) as well as NFL Network. Sling Orange has ESPN, and you can combine both plans for as little as $55.

Limited time offer: Get a discount on your first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of top channels, including FOX, FS1, CBS, ESPN, ABC and NBC.

How to watch Falcons vs Cowboys live streams in the U.K.

In the U.K., the Falcons vs Cowboys game will not be on Sky Sports NFL. It will be available on NFL Gamepass.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Falcons vs Cowboys live streams in Australia

In Australia, the Falcons vs Cowboys live stream will be shown on ESPN via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the Falcons vs Cowboys, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of NBA basketball, cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before, as well as the option to get your first month for just $1.

The Falcons vs Cowboys live stream, along with every game of the season, will also be shown on NFL Game Pass. A subscription costs AU$279.99 for the full campaign — payable in four instalments of AU$70 — or AU$28.99 a week.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Falcons vs Cowboys live streams in Canada

There are a couple of options for watching Falcons vs Cowboys live streams in Canada.

The game will be shown on TSN/CTV Network.

DAZN, however, will live stream Falcons v Cowboys, along with every game of the NFL season.

A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$29.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

