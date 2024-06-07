England vs Iceland live stream: How to watch 2024 international friendly online

The England vs Iceland live stream on Friday, June 7 represents Gareth Southgate's last chance to run the rule over his players' form and fitness before Euro 2024. You won't want to miss this Wembley contest — watch it from anywhere with a VPN, potentially for free.

► Time: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 4:45 a.m. AEST (Jun. 8)

• FREE STREAM — Channel 4 (U.K.)

• U.S. — Watch on Vix via Sling

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

After what turned into a comfortable 3-0 defeat of Bosnia-Herzegovina on Monday night, England now face their final friendly before Euro 2024 starts in earnest in a week's time, with Jack Grealish, Harry Maguire and Jarrad Branthwaite among the names cut for the 26-man squad. Jarrod Bowen, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Eberechi Eze all impressed, as did Adam Wharton in a cameo from the bench, with the composed Crystal Palace midfielder likely to get more minutes. Yet Friday should see some of the big hitters return, with Bukayo Saka, Phil Foden, Kyle Walker, Jude Bellingham and Kobbie Mainoo all excused earlier in the week. Left-back, though, remains a problem.

The Wembley friendly will be Iceland's first outing since losing their Euro 2024 playoff 2-1 to Ukraine back in March. Albert Gudmundsson scored four times in the playoffs against Israel and Ukraine – he's interesting Tottenham and Napoli this summer – but will be absent for tonight, meaning Age Hareide lacks a center-forward. Burnley midfielder Johann Berg Gudmundsson, his country's captain, will hope to fill that void from deep. They'll look to channel that famous Euro 2016 last 16 defeat that spelled the end of Roy Hodgson's Three Lions tenure.

You won’t want to miss the England vs Iceland live stream. Read on, as we've got all the details you need to watch the game online from anywhere and potentially for free down below.

How to watch England vs Iceland live stream for free

There's great news if you're a football fan and live in U.K. — you can watch a live stream of England vs Iceland absolutely free. That's because the match will be broadcast on Channel 4 and streamed live via the Channel 4 website.

Problems will arise if you happen to be abroad while England vs Iceland is on, as rights restrictions mean you won't be able to use Channel 4's streaming service. Assuming you don't want to sign up for a whole new streaming service for the short time you're away, there is a great alternative...

If you download and install a VPN (virtual private network), you can get around those geo-restrictions with ease — see the three easy steps below. From our rigorous testing, NordVPN comes out on top of our best VPN services rankings.

How to watch England vs Iceland live streams from anywhere

England vs Iceland live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, including for free in the U.K., but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch England vs Iceland live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Channel 4 or another service and watch the game.

How to watch England vs Iceland live stream in the U.K.

Soccer fans in the U.K. will have no problem watching the England vs Iceland live stream, as the match will be broadcast on Channel 4 and streamed live via the Channel 4 website. Of course, you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or live via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K., then you can still watch the England vs Iceland live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch England vs Iceland live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the England vs Iceland live stream on Vix. The Spanish-language channel is available via two streaming services.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the England vs Iceland live stream on Vix. The Spanish-language channel is available via Sling TV and Fubo.

Fox Sports is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo and DirectTV Stream.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the England vs Iceland live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN.

Fubo has FOX, FS1 and FS2, and a 7-day free trial. It also has dozens of additional sports channels, including NBCSN and ESPN.

How to watch England vs Iceland live streams in Canada

Canadians can watch the England vs Iceland live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free trial period, so you'll have to pay the $24.99 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($199 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on pretty much every single platform you can think of, from Smart TVs to streaming sticks.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want to watch this international friendly can use a VPN such as NordVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the Great White North.

How to watch England vs Iceland live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch the England vs Iceland game on Optus Sport, which also has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch England vs Iceland live streams in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a England vs Iceland live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Or, if you already have Sky Sport, it will also be shown live on the service's Sky Sport Pop-Up 1 channel.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.