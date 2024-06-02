England vs Bosnia live stream: How to watch 2024 international friendly

The England vs Bosnia and Herzegovina live stream is the first of two Euro 2024 warm-up matches for Gareth Southgate to test out his pre-tournament squad. The Three Lions boss must reduce his long list by seven to 26 players and will give opportunities for players to shine — watch it from anywhere with a VPN, potentially for FREE.

England vs Bosnia live stream, date, time, channels The England vs Bosnia live stream takes place Monday, June 3.

► Time: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 4:45 a.m. AEST (Jun. 4)

• FREE — Watch on Channel 4 (U.K.)

• U.S. — Watch on Vix via Sling

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

England will go into Euro 2024 as favorites for the title alongside France, with a squad full of promising young talent. First, though, boss Southgate needs to trim down his provisional squad, meaning youngsters such as Jarrad Branthwaite, Jarrell Quansah and Adam Wharton are all likely to get a chance to impress at James' Park. Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw still aren't fit, while key player Jude Bellingham will be excused after his UCL final exertions for Real Madrid.

Bosnia and Herzegovina have won just three of their last 12 internationals and are on a four-game losing streak that included debilitating home and away Euro 2024 qualifying defeats to minnows Luxembourg. New head coach Sergej Barbarez will take charge of his first game as boss in charge of familiar faces Edin Dzeko and Sheffield United center-back Anel Ahmedhodzic.

You won’t want to miss the England vs Bosnia live stream. Read on, as we've got all the details you need to watch the game online from anywhere and potentially for free down below.

How to watch England vs Bosnia live stream for free

There's great news if you're a football fan and live in U.K. — you can watch a live stream of England vs Bosnia absolutely FREE. That's because the match will be broadcast on Channel 4 and streamed live via the Channel 4 website.

Problems will arise if you happen to be abroad while Engalnd vs Bosnia is on, as rights restrictions mean you won't be able to use Channel 4's streaming service. Assuming you don't want to sign up for a whole new streaming service for the short time you're away, there is a great alternative...

If you download and install a VPN (virtual private network), you can get around those geo-restrictions with ease — see the three easy steps below. From our rigorous testing, NordVPN comes out on top of our best VPN services rankings.

How to watch England vs Bosnia live streams from anywhere

England vs Bosnia live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, including for FREE in the U.K., but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch England vs Bosnia live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 71% off NordVPN in the spring sale!

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Channel 4 or another service and watch the game.

How to watch England vs Bosnia live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.K. will have no problem watching the England vs Bosnia live stream, as the match will be broadcast on Channel 4 and streamed live via the Channel 4 website. Of course, you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or live via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K., then you can still watch the England vs Bosnia live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch England vs Bosnia live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the England vs Bosnia live stream on Vix. The Spanish-language channel is available via two streaming services.

One option would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package starts at $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including Fox Sports. Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month with a 1-week free trial but gives you 121 channels, including Fox Sports, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. We recommend Sling and Fubo as two of the best streaming services.

Fox Sports is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo and DirectTV Stream.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the England vs Bosnia live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN. Plus, right now, Sling is offering your first month for half price.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. As well as Vix, it's got FOX, FS1 and FS2, and a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. It also has dozens of additional sports channels, including NBCSN and ESPN.

How to watch England vs Bosnia live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the England vs Bosnia live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free trial period, so you'll have to pay the $24.99 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($199 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on pretty much every single platform you can think of, from Smart TVs to streaming sticks.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want to watch this international friendly can use a VPN such as NordVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the Great White North.

How to watch England vs Bosnia live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the England vs Bosnia game on Optus Sport, which also has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch England vs Bosnia live streams in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a England vs Bosnia live stream via Sky Sport Now. This costs $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

Or, if you already have Sky Sport, it will also be shown live on the service's Sky Sport Pop-Up 1 channel.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.