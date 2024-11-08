England vs Australia live stream: How to watch 2024 Autumn Internationals rugby online

While last week's defeat to the All Blacks was a hard pill to swallow, England have the chance to come back strongly against an Australia team with struggles of their own. Keep reading as we explain your England vs Australia live stream options and how you can watch the rugby from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

England vs Australia live streams: TV schedule, dates The England vs Australia live stream takes place Saturday, November 9.

► Time: 3:10 p.m. GMT / 10:10 a.m. ET / 7:10 a.m. PT / 2:10 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)

• U.S. — Peacock

• U.K. — TNT Sports / Discovery+

• AUS — Stan Sport

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

England came within two minutes and the width of a rugby post from recording a long-awaited Twickenham victory over New Zealand last weekend. The narrow loss was agonising — for none more so than poor George Ford, who missed two attempts at goal in the closing moments to overturn the deficit.

Steve Borthwick's men continue to make progress, though, and they will be confident of a win against old enemy Australia on Saturday. The Wallabies haven't won here for nearly a decade, and England have come out on top in 10 of their last 11 encounters.

The visitors' wretched form continues after a dismal 2023 World Cup and taking home the wooden spoon for the second straight year in this year's Rugby Championship. Joe Schmidt's side just about came through matches against Wales and Georgia unscathed in July, but this tour will be a serious test of where they are right now.

Can the men in gold cause an upset on Saturday? Read on to see your England vs Australia live stream options today and how to watch 2024 Autumn International rugby from anywhere.

How to watch England vs Australia 2024 in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

NBC's streaming service Peacock has the rights to show every international rugby game this November. England vs Australia kicks off at 10:10 a.m. ET / 7:10 a.m. PT this Saturday morning.

If you don't already have it, Peacock TV subscriptions start from only $7.99/month, rising to $13.99/month to remove the ads.

If you already subscribe to Peacock but are outside the U.S. right now, then using a VPN like NordVPN will help you access the rugby live streams.

In addition to showing every international rugby game this month, Peacock also has the rights to live NFL, WWE, EPL and a huge library of binge-able content. The best Peacock shows include classics like "The Office", plus newer shows like "The Traitors U.S.".

How to watch England vs Australia 2024 live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the rugby on your usual subscription?

You can still watch England vs Australia live online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S., and want to view your usual streaming service, you'd select a U.S.-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your usual streaming service and watch England vs Australia online as if you were back at home.

Watch England vs Australia live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports is showing all of this year's Autumn Internationals, including England vs Australia. Build-up starts at 2 p.m. GMT on TNT Sports 1 ahead of kick-off at 3:10 p.m.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery+ Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports or Discovery+ Premium, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

Watch England vs Australia live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

England vs Australia will be shown on Stan Sport for rugby fans Down Under, along all of the 2024 Autumn Nations Series live streams. This match starts at 2:10 a.m. AEDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Base Stan plans cost from $12/month, and you'll need to add Stan Sport for a further $15/month.

It's available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more. Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, and Formula E.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch rugby live streams via your home service, you'll need to get yourself a VPN. Instructions above.

How to watch England vs Australia live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sports streaming specialist DAZN is the Canadian broadcaster for all of this November's Autumn Nations Series, including England vs Australia live streams.

DAZN costs $34.99/month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($249 upfront or £299 if you pay on a monthly basis). DAZN has apps on pretty much every streaming platform around.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want want watch rugby union via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch England vs Australia live streams in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Live November international coverage in New Zealand — including this England vs Australia game — comes courtesy of Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. This one's on Sky Sport 1 at 4:10 a.m. NZDT on Sunday and subscribers can also watch the rugby on mobiles using the Sky Go service.

If you're not a subscriber, you can also watch online through the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform. It costs $29.99/week or $49.99/month and can be cancelled any time.

Outside of New Zealand right now? Watch All Blacks live streams just like you would at home with the help of a quality VPN.

More from Tom's Guide