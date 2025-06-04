How to watch 2025 ANZ Premiership Netball from anywhere - live streams, schedule, TV guide

ANZ Premiership Netball 2025: TV channel, live streams ▶ Full Schedule below

The "2025 ANZ Premiership" takes on a different format this year and will consist of two full rounds over a 10-week period (previously three rounds) – a total of 30 round robin games leading into a two-match Finals Series to be played at the conclusion of the regular season.

It promises to be an intense 12 weeks of netball following on from last year’s league which produced its most competitive tussle for points since the ANZ Premiership’s inception in 2017. Pulse will be in the mix again but will the Mystics go on to claim their third back-to-back crown? Read to the bottom for timings and fixtures.

Here's where to watch 2025 ANZ Premiership live streams online and potentially for FREE from anywhere.

How to watch 2025 ANZ Premiership netball for free

Free-to-air TVNZ 2 will show every 2025 ANZ Premiership Saturday afternoon game throughout the regular season. They'll also be available to live stream on TVNZ Plus, which is also completely free to use. Outside New Zealand? Remember that Kiwis abroad can use a VPN to tune into TVNZ Plus while away from home.

Unblock any stream with a VPN

If you're keen to watch 2025 ANZ Premiership netball but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to live stream "2025 ANZ Premiership" from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch 2025 ANZ Premiership netball in New Zealand

As mentioned above, free-to-air TVNZ 2 and TVNZ Plus will show one "2025 ANZ Premiership" netball game each weekend. However, for comprehensive ANZ Premiership netball coverage, you'll need a subscription to Sky Sport, which is available as part of a range of pay TV packages. Subscribers can watch every game online using the country's Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform, which costs $24.99 per week or $44.99 per month. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial, so you can try before you buy.

How to watch 2025 ANZ Premiership netball in the U.S.

Anybody looking to watch the 2025 ANZ Premiership season unfold in the U.S. will need to subscribe to Netball Pass. A tournament pass comes in at $32. Alternatively, you can pick up a round-by-round pass which will set you back $6.45 for three matches. If you're a New Zealander away from home, use a VPN to watch ANZ Premiership netball free on TVNZ Plus from abroad.

How to watch 2025 ANZ Premiership netball in the U.K.

As in the U.S., netball fans looking to catch the 2025 ANZ Premiership in the U.K., will have to access Netball Pass.

In Britain a tournament pass costs £24.95 while a round pass is £4.95.

Traveling to the U.K. from New Zealand? Use a VPN to access your usual home streaming services.

How to watch '2025 ANZ Premiership' netball in Australia

It's a similar situation in Australia. Netball Pass has the rights to show every game of the 2025 ANZ Premiership season, with prices coming in at just over AU$50 for the full tournament.

If you're from New Zealand, use a VPN to watch ANZ Premiership netball free on TVNZ Plus from abroad.

'2025 ANZ Premiership' - FAQ

'2025 ANZ PREMIERSHIP' - Teams

Northern Mystics - Based in Auckland, the Northern Mystics were formed in 2007 and represent the Netball Northern Zone whose geographical region stretches from Kaitaia to Waiuku. Effectively a merger between the two former National Bank Cup teams, Northern Force and Auckland Diamonds, the Mystics clinched their first-ever domestic silverware after a 14-year wait when winning the 2021 ANZ Premiership title. The Mystics’ playing strip is predominantly blue while their home venues are The Trusts Arena, Eventfinda Stadium and Vector Arena.

Stars - Based in South Auckland, the Stars became the newest elite level netball team in 2017 and joined the five other established New Zealand franchises to form the six-strong standalone ANZ Premiership. The Stars are named after the Matariki star cluster which also features on the team’s logo, and incorporates their club colours of purple and silver with the Pulman Arena as their main home venue. Despite their short history, the Stars have quickly evolved into a quality team and have featured in three Grand Finals (2019, 2022 and 2023), finishing runners-up on each occasion. They have also built a strong and connected support base in south Auckland, representing one of New Zealand’s largest communities.

Avis Magic - Based out of Hamilton and Tauranga, the Magic were formed in 1998 and represent the Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Gisborne regions. The oldest of the six New Zealand franchise teams, the Magic were formed following the merger of the Waikato Wildcats and Bay of Plenty Magic. The Magic are the only team from the Coca-Cola Cup/National Bank Cup era to have retained their original name. From 2008-2016 they were the most successful New Zealand team, including being grand finalists on three occasions. With an alternate playing strip of red in previous seasons, the Magic have more recently played in black. Home venues for the Magic are, Trustpower Baypark Arena, in Tauranga, Globox Arena, In Hamilton and Energy Events Centre, in Rotorua.

Te Wananga o Raukawa Pulse - Based in Wellington, the Pulse were formed in 2007 and represent the Netball Central Zone which embodies Hawke’s Bay, Manawatū-Whanganui, Taranaki and Wellington Regions. Founder members of the ANZ Premiership in 2017, they broke their duck to win an elusive first-ever title at the elite level in 2019 and followed that up with further wins in 2020 and 2022, all under coach Yvette McCausland-Durie. Yellow and black are the Pulse’s traditional colours but they also play in an alternative green strip, designed by their principal partners Te Wānanga o Raukawa.The Pulse’s home venues are TSB Arena, Wellington, Te Rauparaha in Porirua, and Fly Palmy Arena in Palmerston North.

Trident Homes Tactix - Based in Christchurch and representing the Canterbury region, the Tactix were formed in 2008 and became one of the six teams to form the standalone elite New Zealand domestic league, the ANZ Premiership in 2017. They have finished runners-up in the 2020 and 2021 Grand Finals. The Tactix playing strip is in the traditional Canterbury colours of red and black. The team’s main home venues are Christchurch Arena, MainPower Stadium Rangiora and Cowles Stadium, Christchurch.

Ascot Park Hotel Southern Steel - Based in Invercargill, the Steel were formed in 2007 and represent the Netball South Zone which embraces Southland and Otago. The Steel resulted from the merger between two former National Bank Cup teams, the Southern Sting and Otago Rebels and celebrated the introduction of the new elite ANZ Premiership domestic league in 2017 in style when claiming the inaugural title with a 16-match season unbeaten. They retained the title in 2018. The Steel’s playing strip contains a mix of the burgundy/cerise and blue colours of Southland and Otago. The team’s home venues are ILT Stadium Southland, in Invercargill and the Edgar Centre, in Dunedin.

2025 ANZ Premiership Fixtures

All timings are local time (NZST)

Round 5

Saturday, 7 June (4:00 PM) - Southern Steel vs Mainland Tactix

Sunday, 8 June (7:00 PM) - Central Pulse vs Northern Mystics

Monday, 9 June (7:30 PM) - Northern Stars vs WBOP Magic

Round 6

Saturday, 14 June (4:00 PM) - Northern Stars vs Southern Steel

Sunday, 15 June (4:00 PM) - Mainland Tactix vs Central Pulse

Monday, 16 June (7:30 PM) - Northern Mystics vs WBOP Magic

Round 7

Saturday, 21 June (4:00 PM) - WBOP Magic vs Northern Mystics

Sunday, 22 June (4:00 PM) - Mainland Tactic vs Northern Stars

Monay, 23 June (7:30 PM) - Central Pulse vs Southern Steel

Round 8

Saturday, 28 June (4:00 PM) - Southern Steel vs WBOP Magic

Sunday, 29 June (4:00 PM) - Central Pulse vs Mainland Tactix

Monday, 30 June (7:30 PM) - Northern Stars vs Northern Mystics

Round 9

Saturday, 5 July (4:00 PM) - Central Pulse vs Northern Stars

Sunday, 6 July (4:00 PM) - Northern Mystics vs Southern Steel

Monday, 7 July (7:30 PM) - Mainland Tactix vs WBOP Magic

Round 10

Saturday, 12 July (4:00 PM) - WBOP Magic vs Central Pulse

Sunday, 13 July (4:00 PM) - Northern Mystics vs Mainland Tactix

Monday, 14 July (7:30 PM) - Southern Steel vs Northern Stars

Elimination Final

Sunday, 20 July (4:00 PM) - TBC

Grand Final

Sunday, 27 July (4:00 PM) - TBC

