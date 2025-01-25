Diego Pacheco vs Steven Nelson live stream: How to watch boxing online, start time, full fight card

Diego Pacheco vs Steven Nelson on Saturday is for the former's USWBC and WBO International super middleweight titles and promises to be a fascinating contest. Pacheco is highly rated and is being touted for a world title shot in 2025 — and you can watch Pacheco vs Nelson live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Pacheco vs Nelson live streams: TV schedule, dates ► Date: Sat, Jan. 25, 2025

► Venue: The Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas, Nevada

► Main card: 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT (Sun) / 12 p.m. AEDT (Sun).

► Ringwalks: 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT / 3:30 a.m. GMT (Sun) / 2:30 p.m. AEDT (Sun).

• U.S. / U.K. / RoW — DAZN

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Pacheco has been mentioned as a future world champion for a little while now, but 2025 looks like it could be the 23-year-old's time to truly shine. The Los Angeles star turned pro at 17 and his liquid timing, combined with knockout power with both hands, has got many a knowing boxing sage excited. Already the number one-ranked super middleweight contender with the WBO, Pacheco has his eyes on division great Canelo Alvarez or IBF champion William Scull soon after stopping Maciej Sulecki in six round last August.

The also unbeaten Nelson has it all to do. With only three fights since 2020, the 36-year-old will have to pull off a career-best display against a highly fancied opponent, yet in his most recent bout So Cold produced a display to stand him in good stead on Saturday night. Part of Terrence Crawford's stable of fighters, he fought on the Crawford-Israil Madrimov undercard last August and stopped Marcos Vazquez Rodriguez. Such experience will help, but he must get on the inside and earn Pacheco's respect early.

On the undercard, up-and-coming lightweight prospect Andy Cruz takes on Omar Salcido Gamez. Here's how to watch Pacheco vs Nelson live streams online, on TV and from anywhere in the world.

Watch Pacheco vs Nelson live streams from anywhere

It's natural that you might want to watch the Pacheco vs Nelson live stream in your home country and with your favorite pundits and commentators, but what if you're not there when the fight is on?

Say hello to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for boxing fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN , we rate it as the best VPN. Find out more in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

It's really easy to set up and use a VPN in just three steps.

1. Choose and install your VPN. The best you can get right now is NordVPN.

2. Pick server location. So if you're in the U.S. and want to watch your usual U.K.-based stream, choose a server in the U.K.

3. Sit back and enjoy. Head to the streaming service showing the action and watch without being geo-blocked.

How to watch the Pacheco vs Nelson live stream in the U.S.

Boxing fans in the U.S. can catch the Pacheco vs Nelson live stream on DAZN, as is the case in much of the world.

The fight is all part of a regular subscription – no PPV fees here – which will cost $19.99 a month with a 12-month contract plan, or $29.99 a month for the monthly flexible pass. It's $224.99 if you want to pay for a year upfront. That brings access to more boxing, MLB, NHL, golf, lacrosse and even UFC if you're happy to add the occasional PPV fee.

Remember, if you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Pacheco vs Nelson live streams by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Pacheco vs Nelson live streams in the U.K.

For fight fans in the U.K., DAZN also has the rights to show the Pacheco vs Nelson fight night on January 25.

Better yet, it's all part of your regular DAZN subscription with a month's access to the streaming service costing just £14.99 per month with a 12-month deal, or £24.99 for the flexible monthly rate. You can make even bigger savings by purchasing an annual subscription for just £119.99.

It's worth also noting that DAZN subscribers in the U.K. that have a HD-enabled Sky box can register to watch the fight on DAZN 1 HD on channel 429 on Sky here.

If you're traveling away from the U.K., and want to watch Pacheco vs Nelson online, you'll need to get yourself a knockout VPN, such as NordVPN.

The only way to watch DAZN has been the home of some of the biggest boxing matches in recent years, and this is just the tip of what they serve. If you love live sports, and particularly boxing, a DAZN subscription could be worth exploring.

How to watch Pacheco vs Nelson live streams in Canada

It's a similar picture for our friends in the great white north, where DAZN is showing the Pacheco vs Nelson fight in Canada as part of your regular subscription to the streaming service.

DAZN costs at CA$29.99 per month, or CA$199.99 if you buy a year upfront. DAZN in Canada has the rights to plenty of other sports, too, including Champions League, Europa League and Bundesliga football among much more.

Not in Canada right now? You'll need to get yourself a good streaming VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Pacheco vs Nelson live streams in Australia

Let's not forget about boxing fans Down Under, too. The Pacheco vs Nelson live stream follows the lead of other countries around the world in that it is also via DAZN. In Australia a month's subscription costs AU$14.99.

Traveling away from Australia at the minute? You'll need to get yourself a boxing VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Pacheco vs Nelson live streams in New Zealand

For New Zealand boxing fans wanting to catch the Pacheco vs Nelson fight, it's DAZN again. For the Kiwis, a monthly subscription to the streaming service costs NZ$14.99.

Remember, if you're away from NZ at the minute, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Pacheco vs Nelson live streams worldwide

If you haven't seen your country listed above, fear not. DAZN holds the global broadcasting rights for Pacheco vs Nelson in more than 200 countries worldwide.

Visit the DAZN homepage to sign up for a subscription.

Remember, if you're away from home at the minute and struggling to connect, you'll need to get yourself a boxing VPN, such as NordVPN.

Pacheco vs Nelsona tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Diego Pacheco Steven Nelson Nationality U.S. U.S. Date of birth March 8th, 2001 June 4th, 1988 Height 6' 4" 5' 10" Reach 79" 75" Total fights 22 20 Record 22-0 (18 KOs) 20-0 (16 KOs)

Pacheco vs Nelson fight card

Diego Pacheco vs. Steven Nelson ; Super middleweight

; Super middleweight Andy Cruz vs. Omar Salcido Gamez; Lightweight

Ernesto Mercado vs. Jose Pedraza; Super lightweight

Leonardo Rubalcava vs. Israel Mercado; Super lightweight

Nishant Dev vs. Alton Wiggins; Super welterweight

Harley Merderos vs. Arturo de Isla; Lightweight

Zaquin Moses vs. Alex Pallette; Super featherweight​

Pacheco vs Nelson odds

Pacheco is the favorite to get the win at a best price of -340, with Nelson the outsider at odds of +250.