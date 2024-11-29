Chiefs vs Raiders live stream today: How to watch NFL game online from anywhere, TV channel, kick-off time and inactives

The NFL's second Black Friday game pits the 10-1 Kansas City Chiefs against the 2-9 Las Vegas Raiders today — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Chiefs vs Raiders live stream, date, time and channels The Chiefs vs Raiders live stream takes place on Friday, November 29.

► Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Nov. 30)

• U.S. — Watch on Prime Video (FREE TRIAL)

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

The struggling Las Vegas Raiders travel to the site of their most famous win from last season, needing a spark. Las Vegas is 2-9, and starting quarterback Gardner Minshew is out due to a shoulder injury.

Journeyman Aidan O'Connell will replace Minshew. The Raiders have lost seven consecutive games, but they upset the Chiefs on Christmas Day last year and would love to do it again.

The Chiefs triumphed in the late stages last week at Carolina. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes scampered for the game-breaking play that set up the game-winning field goal. Kansas City had to fight for the win but found a way to win, as they have done all season.

We have all the information on how to watch Chiefs vs Riders below, and all of this season's football with our 2024/25 NFL live streams guide.

FREE Chiefs vs Raiders live streams

Chiefs vs Raiders will stream nationally on Amazon Prime (free 30-day trial). It will also stream for free on Twitch.

But what if you're based in the U.S. but are abroad right now and can't access that free Chiefs vs Raiders live stream?

Don't worry — you can unblock your usual NFL streams using a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below, it's actually pretty easy and has lot of benefits.

How to watch Chiefs vs Raiders from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching your usual streaming service? You just need a VPN, which will make it appear like you're surfing the web from your home country, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. VPNs are legal and super-easy to use.

We've tested many VPN services and our go-to is NordVPN; it's bullet-proof, offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual Aussie service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Amazon Prime and watch the Chiefs vs Raiders live stream.

How to watch Chiefs vs Raiders in the U.S.

In the U.S., the national Chiefs vs Raiders live stream is on Amazon Prime Video, which is only available with Prime membership.

New members get a 30-day free trial, so you may be able to watch this NFL clash for nothing. We've got our fingers crossed for you.

Amazon Prime costs $15/month or $139/year. You can also subscribe only to Prime Video alone for $9 a month.

Amazon Prime Video usually broadcasts Thursday Night Football games throughout the NFL season, so there's plenty of reasons to sign up. Expect Al Michaels to deliver the play-by-play.

We're hearing that today's Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders game will also stream for free on Twitch.

How to watch Chiefs vs Raiders live streams in the U.K.

Sky Sports NFL will broadcast Chiefs vs Raiders.

NFL Game Pass is also providing coverage of the Chiefs vs Raiders game. NFL Game Pass is currently discounted to 99p for the week.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Chiefs vs Raiders live streams in Australia

In Australia, the Chiefs vs Raiders live stream will be shown on ESPN via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the Chiefs vs Raiders, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of NBA basketball, cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

The Chiefs vs Raiders live stream, along with every game of the season, will also be shown on NFL Game Pass. A subscription costs AU$279.99 for the full campaign — payable in four instalments of AU$70 — or AU$28.99 a week.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Chiefs vs Raiders live streams in Canada

There are a few options for watching Chiefs vs Raiders live streams in Canada.

The game will be shown on TSN1, TSN4 and CTV Network. If you don't have cable, you could subscribe to TSN+ instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

DAZN, however, will live stream Chiefs vs Raiders, along with every game of the NFL season. And with Black Friday discounts galore, now might be the best time to subscribe.

A monthly DAZN subscription usually costs CA$34.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, try an annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

