Chiefs vs Chargers live stream: How to watch NFL game online from anywhere

Sunday's Chiefs vs Chargers live stream may feel like the Travis Kelce show. KC's tight end has made a paltry eight catches, 69 yards and zero touchdowns, and in the week he made his acting debut in "Grotesquerie", it's fitting he's in action in L.A. — you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Chiefs vs Chargers live stream, date, time and channels The Chiefs vs Chargers live stream takes place on Sunday, September 29.

► Time: 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. BST / 6:25 a.m. AEST (Sep. 30)

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Aside from the speedster Rashee Rice, the Chiefs' receiving corps really hasn't been up to much, which makes their 3-0 record all the more remarkable. Each of their victories has been tight, but thanks to the intelligence of Patrick Mahomes and a defense that contributed two sacks, an interception and two vital four-quarter stops in the 22-17 victory over the Falcons, they keep doing just enough.

That may change at a So-Fi Stadium that's likely to be packed with Taylor Swift fans on Sunday. Justin Herbert limped out of the clash with the Steelers last weekend with the scores level in the third, having aggravated the ankle injury that kept him out of preseason. The Bolts, inevitably, fell apart, and there's no guarantee Herbert will make it back in time for this all-AFC West encounter.

Right now DraftKings has the Chiefs as massive 7.5-point favorites at on the road. We have all the information on how to watch Chiefs vs Chargers below, and all of this season's football with our 2024/25 NFL live streams guide.

How to watch Chiefs vs Chargers from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or Fubo and watch the Chiefs vs Chargers live stream.

How to watch Chiefs vs Chargers in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the Chiefs vs Chargers live stream will be broadcast on CBS, which is available over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you want to stream the game instead, we recommend you check out Fubo, which has full support for all broadcast channels, including CBS. We consider Fubo one of the best streaming services.

Since the game airs on CBS, you can also watch local games via Paramount Plus, which starts at $7.99 per month and offers an NFL on CBS live feed.

Fubo : One of the best streaming services with CBS, and a top pick for watching 2024/25 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right networks and the cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

Paramount Plus has a massive library culled from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to live sports, including NFL games, as well as top shows like "Survivor", "Ghosts" and "Yellowstone" spinoff "1923".

How to watch Chiefs vs Chargers live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports is showing the Chiefs vs Chargers game in the U.K., so if you have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

NFL Game Pass is also providing coverage of the Chiefs vs Chargers game. NFL Game Pass usually costs £150.99 per year — payable in four £37.75 instalments — or £14.99 a week for those with commitment issues. But you might spot a discount.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Chiefs vs Chargers live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Australia, the Chiefs vs Chargers live stream will be shown on ESPN via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the Chiefs vs Chargers, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of NBA basketball, cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

The Chiefs vs Chargers live stream, along with every game of the season, will also be shown on NFL Game Pass. A subscription costs AU$279.99 for the full campaign — payable in four instalments of AU$70 — or AU$28.99 a week.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Chiefs vs Chargers live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There are a couple of options for watching Chiefs vs Chargers live streams in Canada.

The game will be shown on CTV Network.

DAZN, however, will live stream Chiefs vs Chargers, along with every game of the NFL season.

A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$29.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

More from Tom's Guide