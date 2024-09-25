How to watch 'Grotesquerie' online from anywhere — drama horror featuring Travis Kelce

It's probably a double act without precedence in TV drama: a small town detective and a nun who writes for the Catholic Guardian. But then, "Grotesquerie" – a new 10-parter from Ryan "American Horror Story" Murphy – was always going to catch the eye, not least because it also guest stars NFL tight end Travis Kelce.

"Grotesquerie" airs on FX and then on Hulu in the U.S. the following day — viewers abroad can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

'Grotesquerie' date, time, TV channel, live streams The first two episodes of "Grotesquerie" air on FX on Weds, Sept. 25. And available to stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ the next day.

The heinous crimes are so strange and personal to Detective Lois Tryon (played by Niecy Nash) that she feels she is being taunted. It is an extra degree of anxiety she does not need as she attempts to navigate a strained relationship with her daughter and a husband in long-term hospital care.

Step forward Sister Megan (Micaela Diamond), a media-savvy nun, who helps Lois gradually put the clues together. Is it just another series of crimes in need of solving or something more sinister? Is there a bigger picture? Perhaps, ultimately, it is just good vs evil. The question is, which one wins?

In the U.S., "Grotesquerie" premieres with the first two episodes on Wednesday, August 25 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX. It is will be available to stream on Hulu and Hulu On Disney+ the next day.

"Grotesquerie" will premiere on FX in Canada on Wednesday, September 25 and the next day on Disney Plus Canada.

"Grotesquerie" will be available to stream internationally on Disney Plus in the U.K. and Australia on Thursday, September 26.

'Grotesquerie' cast

Niecy Nash as Det. Lois Tryon

Nicholas Alexander Chavez as Father

Lesley Manville as Nurse Redd

Travis Kelce

Courtney B. Vance as Marshall Tryon

Tessa Ferrer as Grace Finn

Micaela Diamond as Sister Megan

Raven Goodwin as Merritt Tryon

Victoria Abbott as Andrea Salana

Spenser Granese as Justin Blake

Joseph Schwartz as Wes

Jay Alan Christianson as Stan The Homeless Man

Casey Murray as Student

Quincey White as D

Sophia Bui as Sexy Nurse #1

Brendan McCarthy as Nick

Madison Abbott as Andrea Salana

Karly Rothenberg as Medical Examiner

Craig Ng as Waiter

Les Mahoney as Trach guy

Shaw Purnell as Nurse

Warren Sweeney as Father Quinn

Robert Gatewood as AA Meeting attendee (uncredited)

'Grotesquerie' episode guide

Season 1: Episode 1 - A gruesome crime rattles a small-town community.

Season 1: Episode 2 - Lois accepts the help of a nun to investigate the recent crimes.

Season 1: Episode 3 - Lois finds comfort in an unexpected person.

Season 1: Episode 4 - A strange clue sends Lois to a remote location.

Season 1: Episode 5 - Lois finds herself one step closer to the killer.

Season 1: Episode 6 - A heinous new discovery leads Lois to someone from her past.

Season 1: Episode 7 - Lois is forced to make a difficult decision.

Season 1: Episode 8 - Lois accepts the help of a specialist.

Season 1: Episode 9 - TBA

Season 1: Episode 10 - TBA

What else do we know about "Grotesquerie"? The teaser trailer features the following voiceover from Det. Lois Tryon (played by Niecy Nash): "I don’t know when it started. I can’t put my finger on it. But it’s different now. There’s been a shift. It’s like something’s opening up in the world — a kind of hole to the center of nothingness. What I saw today — they sent shrinks for everyone who worked this crime scene. You think, ‘Well hon, evil has always existed,’ and cite some statistic about how the world’s getting better, less murder, more help, less global horror, never been a better time to be alive, honey."