Chargers vs Chiefs live stream — How to watch NFL online and on TV from anywhere

The 11-1 Kansas City Chiefs host the 8-4 LA Chargers on Sunday Night Football. This match-up is always one to savor as it pits Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert against one another – and you can watch Chargers vs Chiefs live stream online from anywhere with a VPN.

Chargers vs Chiefs live stream, date, time and channels The Chargers vs Chiefs live stream takes place on Sunday, December 8

► Time: 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. GMT (Dec. 9) / 12:20 p.m. AEDT (Dec. 9)

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via (Sling or Fubo)

Both teams head into this match-up with big wins in Week 13. The Chargers flew cross-country to Atlanta and downed the Falcons thanks to an excellent defensive performance. The Chiefs triumphed at home on Black Friday, thanks to a last-minute error from the Las Vegas Raiders that preserved Kansas City's perfect home record.

At 11-1, the Chiefs are in pole position for the AFC's number one playoff seed but they cannot afford to ease up. The Buffalo Bills are on the warpath.

The Chargers currently hold the fifth seed in the AFC. Per the NFL, a Chargers win in this game will give LA a 99% chance of qualifying for the playoffs. However, the Chargers have injury issues to overcome before kick-off for this matchup. Influential wideout Ladd McConkey and star defensive Elijah Molden are concerns.

With both teams having plenty to play for in this game, read on for how to watch Chargers vs Chiefs, along with all of this season's football, with our 2024/25 NFL live streams guide.

Chargers vs Chiefs injury report

Chargers injury report: WR Ladd McConkey (Limited Practice), CB Elijah Molden (Limited Practice), S Tony Jefferson (No Practice), LB Denzel Perryman (Limited Practice), LB Bud Dupree (Limited Practice), LB Daiyan Henley (Limited Practice)

Chiefs injury report: T Jawaan Taylor (Limited Practice), TE Noah Gray (Full Practice)

How to watch Chargers vs Chiefs from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching NFL on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home country, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for, even when on holiday or working abroad.

We've tested many VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN. As we point out in our NordVPN review, it offers superb speeds and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee. That's why it's one of our best VPN services.

How to watch Chargers vs Chiefs live stream in the U.S.

In the U.S., the Chargers vs Chiefs live stream is on NBC, which is available with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month (depending on your location) and comes with more than 40 channels, including NBC in select cities. Fubo is another option for this game. For $80 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including NBC, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

Traveling outside the U.S. on Sunday? You can use a VPN to help you access your existing subscription and watch Chargers vs Chiefs as if you were at home. The one we recommend is NordVPN.

Sling provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams your local ABC, FOX and NBC channels (availability varies by market) as well as NFL Network. Sling Orange has ESPN, and you can combine both plans for as little as $55.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of top channels, including FOX, FS1, CBS, ESPN, ABC and NBC.

How to watch Chargers vs Chiefs live stream in the U.K.

In the U.K., the Chargers vs Chiefs game is being shown on on Sky Sports NFL and will be available on NFL GamePass. Kick off is at 1:20 a.m. GMT on Monday, December 9.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch Chargers vs Chiefs from abroad via your usual service.

How to watch Chargers vs Chiefs live stream in Australia

In Australia, the Chargers vs Chiefs live stream will be shown on ESPN via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the Chargers vs Chiefs, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of NBA basketball, cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before, as well as the option to get your first month for just $1.

Chargers vs Chiefs, along with every game of the season, will also be shown on NFL Game Pass. A subscription costs AU$279.99 for the full campaign — payable in four instalments of AU$70 — or AU$28.99 a week.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your usual subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Chargers vs Chiefs live streams in Canada

There are a couple of options for watching Chargers vs Chiefs live streams in Canada.

The game will be shown on TSN/CTV Network.

DAZN, however, will live stream Chargers vs Chiefs, along with every game of the NFL season.

A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$29.99 and includes regular season games and Super Bowl 2025 in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

