Celtic vs Bayern Munich live stream: How to watch Champions League game online

Today's Celtic vs Bayern Munich live stream sees the Scottish champions welcoming the Bavarian giants to Glasgow for the first leg of this Champions League playoff — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Celtic vs Bayern Munich live stream date, time, TV channels The Celtic vs Bayern Munich live stream takes place on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

► Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 7 a.m. AEDT (Thurs)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Celtic have won just three of their eight Champions League game so far, but three draws and just two defeats meant that 12 points was enough to see them finish just inside the playoff places. The runaway Scottish Premiership leaders have already faced German opposition this season, but it wasn't a pleasant experience. The Bhoys' trip to Borussia Dortmund back in October ended in a humiliating 7-1 defeat to a team that currently trails Bayern in the Bundesliga by over 20 points.

Bayern Munich come into this game having won nine of the last 12 games, including the last four unbeaten, but the fact that they're even involved in this playoff shows that their UCL campaign hasn't gone exactly as planned so far. Harry Kane and co only missed out on the top eight by a single point, and the German giants currently sit top of the Bundesliga, so they should be favourites here tonight.

Can Celtic make home advantage count in this first leg? Tune in to find out and keep reading as we explain how to watch Celtic vs Bayern Munich live streams from wherever you are.

How to watch Celtic vs Bayern Munich live stream from anywhere

Celtic vs Bayern Munich live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the game live as if you were at home. Our favorite right now is NordVPN.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S., but still want to watch Paramount Plus, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your streaming service of choice and watch the game as usual.

How to watch Celtic vs Bayern Munich live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Celtic vs Bayern Munich live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 without ads.

If you already subscribe to this service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Girona vs Arsenal live stream on your usual platform by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Paramount Plus is CBS's dedicated streaming service, which means it gives you access to a whole host of great live sports and shows such as "Survivor", "Big Brother", "The Good Fight", Tyler Sheridan show "Landman" and much, much more.

How to watch Celtic vs Bayern Munich live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TNT Sports hosts the Celtic vs Bayern Munich live stream in the U.K. It's on TNT Sports 2 on TV.

You can get TNT Sports online by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Celtic vs Bayern Munich live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch Celtic vs Bayern Munich live streams on DAZN, the Champions League streaming service in the country.

DAZN currently costs CA$34.99 per month, or $24.99/month if you commit to a 12-month contract. If you're not familiar with DAZN, it has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want to watch soccer via DAZN can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada, and tune in as normal.

How to watch Celtic vs Bayern Munich live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Celtic vs Bayern Munich live streams are on Stan Sport for soccer fans Down Under.

Base Stan plans cost from $12/month, and you'll need to add Stan Sport for a further $15/month. It's available on a wide variety of devices including smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more.

If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch Champions League live streams via your home service, you'll need to get yourself a VPN. Instructions above.

How to watch Celtic vs Bayern Munich live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

DAZN is home of Champions League League football for Kiwis. The service costs from $14.99/month if you commit to a year, or $29.99/month for a flexible rolling subscription.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using NordVPN or another VPN service.

How to watch Celtic vs Bayern Munich live stream in India

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

With Champions League matches going out on the Sony Sports Network in India, you can live stream Celtic vs Bayern Munich on JioTV — that means it's totally free to Jio mobile or broadband users. It's also available on Sony LIV.

Indian Jio or LIV users who are abroad right now can still watch by downloading a VPN, selecting a server in India and streaming as if you were back at home.

More from Tom's Guide