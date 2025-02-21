Bournemouth vs Wolves live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Bournemouth vs Wolves live stream sees the 5th-placed Cherries host the relegation strugglers in what looks like a total mismatch. However, Wolves at home has become a bogey fixture for Andoni Iraola's men — you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

The Bournemouth vs Wolves live stream takes place on Saturday, February 22.

► Time: 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Dean Court is officially Wolves' favorite Premier League away ground. They're unbeaten in four in Bournemouth's backyard, winning two and drawing two, though the Gary O'Neil factor likely fueled much of that fire. Under Vitor Pereira they've been extremely streaky, but they're in a decent run of form at the moment, with two wins from three.

Bournemouth, however, have set their sights on cracking the top four and qualifying for the Champions League for the first time in their history. It's a mark of Iraola's genius that, despite having to play without a recognized striker, they've lost just one of their last 13 league games.

Dango Ouattara has stepped up in their hour of need, contributing six goals and three assists in his last 11 appearances, while Antoine Semenyo has been one of the league's standout playmakers all season.

Tune in to find out who comes out on top, plus make sure you don't miss any of the EPL action.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Wolves live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Bournemouth vs Wolves live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best VPN on the market — find out why we love it in our NordVPN review.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Bournemouth vs Wolves and watch the game just like you would at home.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Wolves live streams in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Bournemouth vs Wolves live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($7.99/month) or Premium Plus ($13.99/month), which also gets rid of some ads.

If you're currently outside of the U.S. but have a Peacock subscription, you can still watch the Bournemouth vs Wolves live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN to help unblock the service.

Can you watch Bournemouth vs Wolves in the U.K.?

Unfortunately, there will be no Bournemouth vs Wolves live stream in the U.K. That's because games that kick-off at 3 p.m. on a Saturday afternoon are subject to a TV blackout, to protect attendances elsewhere in the league pyramid.

Fans visiting the U.K. from abroad can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN.

As it stands, live Premier League rights are split three ways in the U.K., between Sky Sport, TNT Sports and Prime Video.

For the 24/25 season, Sky Sports is set to show 128 matches live, while TNT Sports will show 52 matches live, including every Saturday lunchtime kick-off. Prime Video showed 20 games before the New Year.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Wolves live streams in Canada

Canadians can watch the Bournemouth vs Wolves live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$31.49/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CA$83.97, which means you'll pay CA$27.99 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan, which costs CA$293.99 (that's CA$24.50 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also let you watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians traveling abroad who still want their usual service can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Wolves live streams in Australia

Aussies can watch the Bournemouth vs Wolves game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV, costing $24.99/month. An Annual Plan is also available for $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Wolves live streams in New Zealand

Kiwis can access a Bournemouth vs Wolves live stream via the Sky Sport Now streaming service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year. You can also watch the match on Sky Sport 7.

Kick-off is at 4 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

