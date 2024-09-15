Chiefs vs Bengals live stream: How to watch NFL game online from anywhere

The Chiefs vs Bengals live stream is sure to be a fascinating encounter, especially after Cincy's opening game horrorshow. If there's one team Joe Burrow shines against, however, it's Kansas City — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Chiefs vs Bengals live stream, date, time and channels The Bengals vs Chiefs live stream takes place on Sunday, September 15.

► Time: 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. BST / 6:25 a.m. AEST (Sep. 16)

• U.S. — Watch on CBS via Fubo or Paramount Plus

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Burrow is 3-1 against the Chiefs, throwing nine touchdown passes and averaging 293.75 yards per game across those four games. Along with Tom Brady, he's also the only quarterback to knock Mahomes out of the playoffs. But the Bengals' performance in the humiliating 16-10 defeat to the Patriots was so awful, it's plunged Zac Taylor into a genuine Week 2 crisis.

Even after winning three of the past four Super Bowls, many Chiefs fans would have been aghast at their early season schedule, but given the way Mahomes went about dicing up the Ravens – without really ever connecting with Travis Kelce – they needn't have worried. Xavier Worthy came up with two touchdowns on debut, Rashee Rice caught seven passes for 103 yards, and the Bengals are staring down the barrel of a 0-2 start.

Right now DraftKings has the Chiefs as 5-point favorites at home. We have all the information on how to watch Chiefs vs Bengals below, and all of this season's football with our 2024/25 NFL live streams guide.

How to watch Chiefs vs Bengals from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount Plus and watch the Chiefs vs Bengals live stream.

How to watch Chiefs vs Bengals in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the Chiefs vs Bengals live stream will be broadcast on CBS, which is available over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you want to stream the game instead, we recommend you check out Fubo, which has full support for all broadcast channels, including CBS. We consider Fubo one of the best streaming services.

Since the game airs on CBS, you can also watch local games via Paramount Plus, which starts at $7.99 per month and offers an NFL on CBS live feed.

Fubo : One of the best streaming services with CBS, and a top pick for watching 2024/25 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right networks and the cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront.

Paramount Plus has a massive library culled from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to live sports, including NFL games, as well as top shows like "Survivor", "Ghosts" and "Yellowstone" spinoff "1923".

How to watch Chiefs vs Bengals live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports is showing the Chiefs vs Bengals game in the U.K., so if you have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

NFL Game Pass is also providing coverage of the Chiefs vs Bengals game. NFL Game Pass costs £150.99 per year — payable in four £37.75 instalments — or £14.99 a week for those with commitment issues.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Chiefs vs Bengals live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Australia, the Chiefs vs Bengals live stream will be shown on ESPN via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the Chiefs vs Bengals, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of NBA basketball, cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

The Bengals vs Chiefs live stream, along with every game of the season, will also be shown on NFL Game Pass. A subscription costs AU$279.99 for the full campaign — payable in four instalments of AU$70 — or AU$28.99 a week.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Chiefs vs Bengals live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There are a couple of options for watching Chiefs vs Bengals live streams in Canada.

The game will be televised on CTV Network. DAZN, however, will live stream Bengals vs Chiefs, along with every game of the NFL season.

A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

More from Tom's Guide