Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid live stream: How to watch Champions League semi-final game online and on TV, team news

The Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid live stream is the first Champions League meeting between these two historic sides in six years — and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE!

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid live stream takes place today (Tuesday, April 30).

► Time — 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEST (May 1)

• Watch FREE — RTÉ Player (Ireland)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Ex-Tottenham player Harry Kane returned to North London to haunt his former rivals Arsenal in the Champions League quarter-finals as Bayern Munich eliminated the EPL side. For Bayern, winning this elite tournament is always the first priority, but it’s taken on an increased significance this year after the German side lost the Bundesliga title to Bayer Leverkusen (ending a streak of 11 titles in a row) and were eliminated from the DFB-Pokal cup by third-tier side Saarbrücken. The Champions League represents the final chance to salvage something from this season.

Real Madrid also views the Champions League as the season’s top prize, but the Spanish giants have also wrapped up the La Liga title with games to spare. Madrid have won this European competition more times than any other team, and are looking to add a record-extending ninth CL trophy to their overflowing honors cabinet. The last round saw Real Madrid dramatically eliminate Man City of the Premier League during a penalty shootout.

Here's how they line up:

Bayern Munich: Neuer, Kimmich, Dier, Kim, Mazraoui, Laimer, Goretzka, Sane, Muller, Musiala, Kane.

Real Madrid: Lunin, Vazquez, Rudiger, Nacho, Mendy, Valverde, Tchouameni, Kroos, Bellingham, Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr.

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid is the type of matchup that makes the Champions League soccer’s most exciting domestic tournament, and you can watch this must-watch game from just about anywhere online by following our guide down below.

Plus, if you want to watch every dramatic moment as the tournament heads towards its grand final at Wembley Stadium in London, see our guide to watch the Champions League live streams.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid live stream for free

There's great news if you're a footie fan and live in Ireland — you can watch a live stream of Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid absolutely FREE. That's because the entire game will be shown on RTÉ 2 and RTÉ Player in Ireland.

Problems will arise if you happen to be abroad while Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid is on, as rights restrictions mean you won't be able to use RTÉ Player. Assuming you don't want to sign up for a whole new streaming service for the short time you're away, there is a great alternative...

If you download and install a VPN (virtual private network), you can get around those geo-restrictions with ease — see the three easy steps below. From our rigorous testing, NordVPN comes out on top of our best VPN services rankings.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid from anywhere

Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is NordVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long-term.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view an Irish service, you'd select Ireland from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to RTÉ Player or another service and watch the game.

Watch Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid live streams on Paramount Plus. That costs $5.99/month for the basic package or $11.99 without ads, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial, so it's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before. The game will also be shown on CBS.

Alternatively, If you're a cord cutter, Fubo is another option as the game is also set to be broadcast on TUDN. The Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including CBS local channels, TUDN and UniMás, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. With prices starting at $5.99 per month, get access to "Survivor" and "Big Brother" episodes, as well as originals like "Star Trek: Picard" and "The Good Fight".

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including TUDN.

Watch Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid in the U.K.

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) hosts the Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid live stream in the U.K. and will be the exclusive home of the entire Champions League tournament in the country.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still watch an Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid in Canada

Canadians can watch an Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid live stream on DAZN.

DAZN currently costs $24.99 CAD per month, although you can save a little by buying annually ($224.99 CAD). If you're unfamiliar, DAZN has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device behave like it's still back in the great white north.

Watch Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid in Australia

Aussies can watch the Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid live stream on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month ($10 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account as if you were back home.

Watch Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid live stream via beIN Sports Connect. The service costs NZ$14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year. There's currently a 7-day FREE trial so you can check it out and see how you like it before committing to a subscription.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid in India

In India, you can watch the Bayern Munich vs Real Madrid live stream on JioTV which is totally free to Jio mobile or broadband users.

If you're away from home right now, you can still stream the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.