Aston Villa vs Man City live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Aston Villa vs Man City is an enticing fixture to get the festive football underway. Both sides really need a win after recent defeats — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Aston Villa vs Man City live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Aston Villa vs Man City live stream takes place on Saturday, December 21.

► Time: 12:30 p.m. GMT/ 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT / 11:30 p.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on USA Network via Sling TV or Fubo

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports or Discovery+ Premium

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Following their late defeat in the Manchester derby, we can now call the Citizen’s situation a full-blown crisis. They have won just one of their last 10 fixtures in all competitions. Something is just not working this season. For Saturday's game, Rico Lewis has served his suspension and is available to Pep Guardiola, Manuel Akanji may also have recovered from a knock and perhaps Jack Grealish can perform some magic as he returns to the stadium where he made his name.

The hosts have not reached the highs of last season and are also looking to bounce back from defeat after they were beaten by high-flying Nottm Forest last time out. With the seemingly unstoppable Jhon Duran upfront, the Villains can expose their opponent's very fragile defence. The sides are separated by just two points so this one really matters.

Read on to find out how to watch Aston Villa vs Man City live streams where you are. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out how to watch Premier League live streams.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Man City live stream from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still watch Aston Villa vs Man City live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network).

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Not sure which is right for you? So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market – find out why in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view your usual service, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing the soccer and watch Aston Villa vs Man City as normal.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Man City live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Viewers in the U.S. can watch a Aston Villa vs Man City live stream on USA Network, which is available with most cable TV packages.

For cord-cutters, one option is Sling TV. The Sling Blue package is priced from $50.99/month ($25.50 for the first month) and it comes with more than 40 channels including USA.

Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $79.99/month, though gives you 150+ channels for that investment, including USA Network, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. USA is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

If you're not bothered about watching the match live as it goes out, a Aston Villa vs Man City stream will be available on Peacock TV the following day.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch a Aston Villa vs Man City live stream by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

You'll need Sling TV's Blue package to watch this EPL game, starting from $50.99/month, with half off your first month. The plan comes with 40-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN in select regions. New subscribers get their first month for half price.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Man City live stream in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Being Saturday's 12:30 p.m. kick-off, TNT Sports hosts the Aston Villa vs Man City live stream in the U.K.

If you don't get TNT Sports as part of your Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media TV package and don't intend to add it, you can get access buy subscribing to a Discovery Plus Premium plan (£30.99/month) — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment in one place.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K. you can still follow your usual Aston Villa vs Man City live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN to access your home platforms as usual.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Man City live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Aston Villa vs Man City live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Sports Monthly plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia, plus 70 channels including beINSports and MLB Network. It costs $29.99/month.

If you're willing to fork out a larger sum all at once, a Sports Quarterly plan costs CAN$79.97, which means you'll pay $26.66 per month. However, for the best value you'll want a Sports Annual plan which costs CAN$279.99 (that's CAN$23.33 per month). The Quarterly and Annual plans also allow you to watch the Premier League in 4K.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make your streaming device believe it's back home in Canada.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Man City live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Aston Villa vs Man City game on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season.

Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on streaming devices such as Chromecast and Apple TV. It costs $24.99/month or an annual plan is $229.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your Optus account as if you were back home.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Man City live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access a Aston Villa vs Man City live stream (along with every other Premier League match this season) via Sky Sport Now. This costs $29.99/week, $49.99/month or $499.99/year and kick-off is at 1:30 a.m. NZDT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

For those looking to watch on TV, this game will also be shown on Sky Sport Premier League.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

More from Tom's Guide