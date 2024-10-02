Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich live stream: How to watch Champions League game online

The Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich live stream sees the two clubs meet for the first time in 42 years when the German giants visit Villa Park for Wednesday's Champions League clash — watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for FREE!

Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich live stream, Date, Time, Channels Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich takes place on Weds, Oct. 2.

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEST (Oct. 3)

• FREE STREAMS — ITV.AZ (Azerbaijan) / VMP (Ireland)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount+

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Competing in Europe’s top competition for the first time since 1983, Villa made the perfect start with a 3-0 win in Switzerland over Young Boys. Now in their first home game, they take on the illustrious opponents they defeated back in 1982 to win the European Cup. It will be a serious challenge for the Villains but one that manager Unai Emery may well relish. A past master in Europe, he has lost just three of his 20 group games in the Champions League.

While Emery is used to managing at this level, it is a new experience for Bayern Munich boss Vincent Kompany. The former Burnley manager was a surprise appointment but has hit the ground running. Die Roten are top of the table in Germany and smashed nine goals past Dinamo Zagreb in their opening Champions League fixture. Harry Kane scored four in that game and will be looking to add to his tally of eight goals against Villa

Tune in, and make sure you don’t miss any of the UCL action with our how to watch Champions League live streams guide.

Can I watch Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich for FREE? In Azerbaijan, you can grab a FREE Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich live stream on national broadcaster ITV.AZ. The clash is also free-to-air in Ireland, on Virgin Media Player. Traveling abroad? Use a VPN to unblock your usual stream and watch it from anywhere. Details next.

Watch Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. but want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich and watch the game.

Watch Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich live streams on Paramount Plus. It costs from $7.99/month for the basic package, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial that's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before.

If you already use the service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich live streams by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault.

Watch Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich in the U.K.

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) hosts the Villa vs Bayern live stream in the U.K. and will be the exclusive home of the entire Champions League tournament in the country.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus — a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still watch a Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich in Canada

Canadians can watch an Aston Villa vs Bayern live stream on DAZN.

DAZN currently costs CA$29.99 per month, although you can save a little by buying annually (CA$199.99). If you're not familiar with DAZN, it has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPN to make their streaming device behave like it's still back in the great white north.

Watch Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich in Australia

Aussies can watch Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich live streams on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month ($10 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account as if you were back home.

Watch Aston Villa vs Bayern Munich in New Zealand

DAZN is now the home of Champions League football for Kiwis. The service costs NZ$14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year.