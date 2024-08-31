Argentina vs Australia live streams 2024: How to watch Rugby Championship online

On the third weekend of The Rugby Championship, Australia head to La Plata, Argentina hoping to pick up their first match points of the tournament. Fans can watch Argentina vs Australia live streams from anywhere with a VPN – and potentially for free!

After two heavy home defeats to world champions South Africa, Wallabies head coach Joe Schmidt has named No.8 Harry Wilson as new skipper to stand in for the injured Liam Wright and hands center Hamish Stewart his test debut in midfield.

Following one win and a loss in New Zealand, the Pumas return to South America for the first of two home fixtures against the Wallabies that could put them in the hunt for silverware for the first time in their history.

Lucio Sordoni has been left out for personal reasons, promoting tighthead prop Joel Sclavi into the starting XV. Another win would make it three in a row for Argentina over Australia, dating back to The Rugby Championship in 2022.

Read on for how to watch Argentina vs Australia live streams from wherever you are – including our guide to free options.

Watch Argentina vs Australia live streams for free

Rugby fans in some countries can livestream every Rugby Championship fixture for free on NZR+!

You can take advantage of the service if you live in a variety of countries, including Austria, China, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, India, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine. It's not available in the U.K. or U.S., sadly.

Meanwhile, Australia's 9Now will offer free live streams of all Wallabies home Tests and all matches against New Zealand.

Traveling abroad? You'll need to use a VPN to unblock your usual stream and watch it from anywhere on the planet.

How to watch Argentina vs Australia live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Argentina vs Australia on your usual subscription?

Watch Argentina vs Australia 2024 online in the U.S.

U.S.-based rugby fans can watch every game of the 2024 Rugby Championship – including Argentina vs Australia – on dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby.

A monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150.

You can cancel anytime. Your subscription will remain active through the remainder of the last billing cycle.

If you already subscribe to FloRugby but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Argentina vs Australia live stream by using a VPN.

Watch Argentina vs Australia live streams in the U.K.

In the U.K., every game of the Rugby Championship – including. Argentina vs Australia – is live on Sky Sports.

If you have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £14.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still watch Argentina vs Australia by using one of the best VPN services.

Watch Argentina vs Australia live streams in Australia

Australia's Channel 9 and 9Now streaming service is the place to find free-to-air coverage of Wallabies home Tests and matches against New Zealand.

Aussies who want to watch every TRC 2024 fixture – including Argentina vs Australia – will need a Stan Sport plan ($15 per month, on top of a regular Stan subscription).

Abroad? You'll need to use a VPN to access your usual streaming service when traveling outside of Australia.