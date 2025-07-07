How to watch Alex de Minaur vs Novak Djokovic on BBC iPlayer (it's free)

Tennis superstar Coco Gauff clenches her fist ahead of the Gauff vs Yastremska First Round clash at Wimbledon Championships.

You can watch Alex de Minaur vs Novak Djokovic live on BBC iPlayer, streaming from Center Court at Wimbledon 2025. The free stream of the 2025 Wimbledon round of 16 match includes English commentary as the Serbian looks to continue his rich vein of the form in the tournament.

The U.K. platform will stream every serve, ace and rally live from the All England Tennis Club. But how can you watch Wimbledon free from anywhere? Can you get the free BBC iPlayer stream in the U.S., Australia and Canada too? And what phones is the app available on?

De Minaur vs Djokovic will start at 1:30 p.m. BST / 8:30 a.m. ET.

How to watch de Minaur vs Djokovic on BBC iPlayer

As usual, the BBC has all the coverage from Wimbledon — featuring Novak Djokovic — for free.

You don't need any subscription to watch the 2025 Wimbledon LIVE. Just download the BBC iPlayer app or head to the website.

OUTSIDE THE U.K.? ACCESS BBC IPLAYER FROM ANYWHERE WITH A VPN.

We signed up to check it out and it works perfectly.

How to watch de Minaur vs Djokovic on iPlayer from anywhere

BBC iPlayer is only broadcasting de Minaur vs Djokovic for free in the U.K.

Tennis lovers traveling or working outside the U.K. will need to use a VPN to access iPlayer's free Wimbledon stream in the U.S., Australia and Canada.

There are lots of VPNs but NordVPN is the one you can rely on to unblock BBC iPlayer and stream the tennis like a pro.... and you can save 70%.

It's really easy to use a VPN to watch Wimbledon tennis on iPlayer.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you want to watch the free Wimbledon stream on iPlayer, choose 'U.K.' from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer, sign in, and watch the tennis on iPlayer for free.

Should I watch de Minaur vs Djokovic live or on replay?

Watch it live! Novak Djokovic has been in fine form this tournament and has looked back to his unstoppable best at SW19. The Serbian has only dropped one set so far at the tournament and has conceded just 12 games in his previous two matches.

Today, he faces off against Alex de Minaur. The Australian has also been in fine form to this point, but will know his dream of a Wimbledon title will rely heavily on a potential career best performance on Center Court.

What devices can I watch BBC iPlayer on?

Amazon Fire (Tablets, Cube, Stick, TVs)

Android TV (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Android (Mobile & Tablet) - Android 7.0 and above

Apple TV (tvOS 14 or later)

Google TV (Chromecast with Google TV and NVIDIA Shield)

Freely

Freesat (please note: some models aren’t supported)

Freeview Play (TVs and set-top boxes) (some models aren’t supported)

iOS (iPhone & iPad) - iOS 14 and above

LG Smart TVs (2016-2024)

NOW Smart Sticks and Boxes (minimum firmware v11.5.0)

PlayStation (PS4 and PS5)

Roku (Stick & Roku-OS powered TVs, minimum firmware v11.5.0)

Samsung Smart TVs (2017 and above)

Sky Q, Sky Glass and Sky Stream puck

Virgin Media (360, Stream, TiVo)

YouView (BT, Humax, Sony, TalkTalk)

Xbox (One, Series X, Series S)

