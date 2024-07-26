Vissel Kobe vs Tottenham live stream: How to watch pre-season friendly online and for free

The Vissel Kobe vs Tottenham live stream brings us more build-up to the EPL season with another Premier League team involved in international club friendly action. Both sides will be looking to find their rhythm now as new players settle in. You can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Vissel Kobe vs Tottenham live stream, date, time and channels The Vissel Kobe vs Tottenham live stream takes place on Saturday, July 26.

• Time: 11 a.m. BST / 6 a.m. ET / 2 a.m. PT / 8 p.m. AEST

• WATCH FREE — CBS Sports Golazo Network (U.S.)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus or Golazo

• U.K. and worldwide — Watch on SpursPlay

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Tottenham have beaten QPR and Hearts so far in pre-season and have mostly brought in young talent over the summer. One of those players is Archie Gray who is starting to establish himself. Another is Lucas Bergvall. The young Swede is already contributing goals and is getting fans very excited with his crossing and dribbling ability. Timo Werner has also returned to Spurs and will be looking to establish himself ahead of the season. Djed Spence is also starting to show the talent that made him such a hot prospect.

Vissel Kobe are well established in the J1 League. They are currently fourth in their country’s top division, so should not be a walkover for the visitors. One familiar face for the travelling fans will be Juan Mata, who has made the move to Japan. Given the trouble he caused them when playing for Chelsea, the Spurs contingent may not be all that pleased to see the Spaniard.

Make sure you know how to watch Vissel Kobe vs Tottenham with live stream options, start time and TV channels all here.

Can I watch Vissel Kobe vs Tottenham for free? Soccer fans in the States can watch Vissel Kobe vs Tottenham for free on the CBS Sports Golazo Network. If you're traveling away from the States at the moment, you can use NordVPN to watch Vissel Kobe vs Tottenham from abroad to avoid getting geo-blocked.

How to watch Vissel Kobe vs Tottenham from anywhere

If you're not in your home country during the pre-season friendlies and are unable to live stream a game from wherever you are, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home country, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features, too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get over 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're traveling abroad in the U.K. and want to view your usual U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to CBS Sports Golazo and watch Vissel Kobe vs Tottenham live online.

How to watch Vissel Kobe vs Tottenham online in the U.S.

CBS has the rights to show live coverage of Vissel Kobe vs Tottenham in the States. Vissel Kobe vs Tottenham isn't on cable but it is free-to-air. Viewers in the U.S. can access the CBS Sports Golazo live stream through a web browser, the CBS Sports smart TV app, the CBS Sports mobile app, on Pluto TV and through Paramount Plus too. Tune in from 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT.

If you're outside of the U.S., you can watch the Vissel Kobe vs Tottenham live stream by using a VPN.

Paramount Plus is CBS's dedicated streaming service, which means it gives you access to a whole host of great live sports (e.g. Champions League soccer) and shows such as "Survivor", "Big Brother", "Star Trek: Picard", "The Good Fight" and much, much more.

How to watch Vissel Kobe vs Tottenham in the U.K

The EPL side are streaming all their pre-season friendlies, including Vissel Kobe vs Tottenham, on their own streaming service, SpursPlay. The service costs £45 for a year, although season ticket holders get a £10 discount. As well as Tottenham's pre-season friendlies, there is a host of other documentaries, behind-the-scenes footage and other content for fans.

Can you watch Vissel Kobe vs Tottenham in the Australia, Canada or anywhere else in the world?

The Vissel Kobe vs Tottenham live stream is not available from a broadcaster in Australia or Canada. However, SpursPLAY works worldwide so fans get see their team that way.

Other available international streams include paid subscription service Max Sports 3 in Bulgaria. The game is also being shown in South Korea on SPOTV Prime

If you normally have access to those services, you can use NordVPN to watch the streams from anywhere in the world.