Titans vs Bears live stream: How to watch NFL online from anywhere

Sunday's Titans vs Bears live stream marks the much-anticipated NFL debut of Caleb Williams, the No.1 overall pick in the 2024 Draft. Chicago's new leading man lived up to the hype in preseason, but Soldier Field has a predilection for burying talent — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Titans vs Bears live stream, date, time and channels The Titans vs Bears live stream takes place on Sunday, September 8.

► Time: 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST / 3 a.m. AEST (Sep. 9)

• FREE STREAM — 7Plus (Australia)

• U.S. — Watch on Fox via Sling or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Getting carried away is the last activity any Bears fan should indulge in, but in this case it's difficult to resist. Being named one of the franchise's eight captains for the season shows how much of an impression Williams has made already. Ally that with the quality of his wide receiver room, and it's little wonder there's such a buzz in the air.

No.9 pick Rome Odunze will be learning from none other than DJ Moore and Keenan Allen, both of whom are coming off +1,200-yard seasons. Having transformed the Bears' defence last term, imagine what Montez Sweat's impact could be after a full preseason.

It's the start of a new era for the Titans, who parted ways with Derrick Henry and Mike Vrabel in the offseason, replacing them with Tony Pollard and rookie head coach Brian Callahan. On the face of it, this is likely to be a rebuilding season, although the acquisitions of cornerback L'Jarius Sneed and receiver Calvin Ridley show that they mean business from the off.

Make sure you know how to watch Titans vs Bears, or any of this season's football with our 2024/25 NFL live streams guide.

FREE Titans vs Bears live streams

If you're fortunate enough to live in Australia, you can enjoy free Titans vs Bears coverage. That's because the game is being shown on free-to-air 7Mate and its associated streaming service, 7Plus.

But what if you're based in Australia but aren't at home to catch that free Titans vs Bears stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch the game for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it using a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

How to watch Titans vs Bears from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the game on your usual subscription? You can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home, allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 7Plus and watch the Titans vs Bears live stream.

How to watch Titans vs Bears in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the Titans vs Bears live stream is on FOX, which is available over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

If you've already cut the cord, consider watching the game on Sling TV or Fubo — two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month (depending on your location) and comes with more than 40 channels, including FOX. Fubo is another option for this game. For $80 per month, you can sign up for Fubo and its 121 channels, including FOX, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

Sling provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams your local ABC, FOX and NBC channels (availability varies by market) as well as NFL Network. Sling Orange has ESPN, and you can combine both plans for as little as $55.

Limited time offer: Get your first month of Sing for 50% off for a limited time.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of top channels, including FOX, FS1, CBS, ESPN, ABC and NBC.

How to watch Titans vs Bears live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K., the Titans vs Bears game is being shown exclusively on NFL Game Pass, which costs £150.99 per year — payable in four £37.75 instalments — or £14.99 a week for those with commitment issues.

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch from abroad.

How to watch Titans vs Bears live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As mentioned above, the Titans vs Bears live stream will be shown for free on 7Mate and 7Plus in Australia. The network shows at least two NFL games for free each week.

The Titans vs Bears live stream, along with every game of the season, will also be shown on NFL Game Pass. A subscription costs AU$279.99 for the full campaign — payable in four instalments of AU$70 — or AU$28.99 a week.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to tap into your subscriptions from anywhere.

How to watch Titans vs Bears live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

DAZN will live stream Titans vs Bears, along with every game of the NFL season.

A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

More from Tom's Guide