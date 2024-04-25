How to watch NFL Draft 2024 — live stream, TV channels, schedule

The Chicago Bears are expected to use the No.1 overall pick on USC's Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams, but everything about the prospective partnership suggests convenience rather than love. If it materializes, expect to see much overblown posturing from both sides.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch NFL Draft 2024 from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

2024 NFL Draft live streams: TV schedule, dates The 2024 NFL Draft runs from Thursday, April 25 to Saturday, April 27. Full schedule below.

► AUS — 7Plus (FREE) & Kayo Sports (free trial)

► U.S. — ESPN, ESPN2, ABC/ESPN3 (via Sling TV)

► U.K. — Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

While Williams hasn't explicitly said that he doesn't want to play for the Bears, he did consider staying in school specifically to avoid it. Comparisons with Aaron Rodgers – for years the scourge of Chicago – haven't helped matters, while it's abundantly clear that most Bears fans would have just preferred to keep hold of Justin Fields.

Consider also that Williams hails from Washington, D.C., and the Commanders hold the No.2 pick, and you get an idea of where his mind's at.

JJ McCarthy is expected to be the next quarterback to go, though the fact he coasted with an all-conquering Michigan team could count against him. Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr., Washington’s Rome Odunze and LSU’s Malik Nabers are the most coveted wide receivers. Georgia's Brock Bowers is the top tight end, and the fantastically named Qwan’tez Stiggers looks set to put the Canadian Football League on the map.

Here's everything you need to know to watch NFL Draft 2024 online, plus the full schedule, TV channels and all the live stream information, with or without cable.

NFL Draft schedule

(All times ET)

Thursday, April 25

1 p.m. – Round 1 | ESPN & ABC/ESPN3/Sling

Friday, April 26

7 p.m. – Rounds 2-3 | ESPN2 & ABC/ESPN3/Sling

Saturday, April 27

7 p.m. – Rounds 4-7 | ESPN & ABC/ESPN3/Sling

FREE NFL Draft live stream

The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft is being live streamed for free on 7Plus in Australia.

But what if you're based there but aren't at home to catch that free NFL Draft coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch the event for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

NFL Draft live streams around the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the show on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the NFL Draft live stream online thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 7Plus or another website and watch the 2024 NFL Draft live stream.

Watch NFL Draft in the U.S.

In the U.S., the 2024 NFL Draft is being shown on ESPN, ESPN2, ABC/ESPN3 and NFL Network.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get all of those channels through an OTT cable TV alternative.

Sling TV is one of the better options. It includes ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 in its Orange plan, with prices starting from $40/month and your first month half-price.

Alternatively, ABC and NFL Network are included in its $45 per month Blue plan.

You can get ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 on the Sling TV Orange package. Sling Orange comes with 30-plus channels, including TNT, Comedy Central and Disney Channel. New subscribers get 50% off their first month.

Fubo is a great alternative to a cable package. The Pro Plan ($79.99 per month) gets you well over 100 channels including ESPN, ABC, ESPN2 and NFL Network. And you can try it all out with Fubo's 7-day free trial.

How to watch NFL Draft in the U.K.

Sky Sports has the rights to NFL Draft live streams in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £14/month for the TV, plus a Sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £11.99 or month-long access for £34.99.

If you're not interested in Sky, NFL Game Pass on DAZN is showing the NFL Draft for £8.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the UK, you can still follow NFL Draft live streams by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Watch NFL Draft in Canada

TSN has the rights to show 2024 NFL Draft live streams in Canada.

If you don't have cable, you could subscribe to TSN+ instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer on an $8/month or $80/year subscription basis.

Watch NFL Draft in Australia

In Australia, the 2024 NFL Draft live stream of the first round will be shown on the free 7Mate TV channel and 7Plus streaming service.

Every round, meanwhile, will be shown on ESPN via Foxtel.

Don't have Foxtel and don't want to subscribe? Specialist streaming service Kayo Sports is also showing the NFL Draft, with its affordable, commitment-free plans starting from just $25/month, and hosting plenty of NBA basketball, cricket, AFL, rugby, F1 and loads of other live sports besides.

There's also a 7-day FREE trial for anybody who hasn't used the service before.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN like NordVPN to watch all the action on your account as if you were back home.