Sri Lanka vs South Africa live stream: How to watch T20 World Cup 2024 online

Sri Lanka vs South Africa at Long Island, New York, in the 2024 T20 World Cup is the first match in Group D. The other teams in this group are Bangladesh, Netherlands and Nepal. The top two in the group will progress to the Super 8 stage.

Follow our guide below for where to watch Sri Lanka vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2024 live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Sri Lanka vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2024 live stream: 2024 TV schedule, dates The Sri Lanka vs South Africa live stream takes place on Monday, June 3.

► Times: 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT / 3:30 p.m. BST / 8 p.m. IST / 6 am AEDT (June 4)

• FREE — Disney+ Hotstar (India, mobile only)

• U.S. — Willow TV / Sling

• U.K. — Sky / Now

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

South Africa, who have never progressed beyond the semi finals of either a 20- or 50-over world cup, come into this tournament in unimpressive form. They have lost 11 of their past 13 games, which includes a 3-0 loss in the Caribbean last month. But this will be a rare occasion that the Proteas will have all their best T20 players on the field together.

They have powerful batting line up, with Heinrich Klaasen in particularly destructive form, especially against spinners. Left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi could be a key bowler with his local experience from playing in the Caribbean Premier League.

Sri Lanka, coached by former England coach Chris Silverwood, have one of the most exciting young bowling talents in the world game in Matheesha Pathirana. The 21-year-old, who bowls with a Lasith Malinga-like slingy action, bowls above 90mph and had an impressive injury-curtailed IPL season.

Here's how to watch every ball of the Sri Lanka vs South Africa T20 World Cup match live stream from anywhere.

Free Sri Lanka vs South Africa T20 live stream

Cricket fans in India can watch all the T20 World Cup 2024 action for free on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app.

But what if you aren't at home to catch the T20 World Cup 2024 live stream — and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country when you'd be able to watch the T20 World Cup 2024 for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch the T20 World Cup 2024 from anywhere with a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Sri Lanka vs South Africa T20 World Cup live streams around the world

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the cricket via your usual streaming service?

You can still watch the T20 World Cup live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for sports fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN in the spring sale

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Download and install a VPN — as we say, our top choice is NordVPN.

2. Connect to the appropriate server location — open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select your usual location.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream — head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs South Africa online in the U.S.

T20 World Cup 2024 live stream from $10 a month:

Dedicated cricket streaming service Willow TV is showing T20 World Cup 2024 live streams in the U.S. Willow TV is available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $10 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website.

Watch Sri Lanka vs South Africa T20 live streams in the U.K.

All T20 World Cup 2024 cricket is being shown on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel in the UK. Sky Sports subscribers can watch the cricket on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked into a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). To access your usual streaming service from outside the UK, you'll need to download a good VPN, as detailed above.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2024 live in Australia

All 55 matches will be shown live on Amazon's Prime Video online subscription streaming service in Australia and are available to Amazon Prime members in Australia at no additional cost to their membership. Amazon are offering a Prime Video 30-day free trial. Subscriptions cost $9.99 a month or $79 per year. Amazon’s coverage includes an in-game language selection tool, which includes Hindi and a feature called Rapid Recap, where viewers watching a game can catch-up on the highlights and jump to live action at any time.

How to watch Sri Lanka vs South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 live in India

Every game of the 2024 T20 World Cup is being live streamed for free via the Hotstar mobile app in India. However, if you want to tune in on a larger screen, you'll need to pay for a Disney Star subscription. Matches will be shown live on a range of Star Sports channels. If you already subscribe to one of those services but are outside of India right now, you can simply choose one of the best VPN services such as NordVPN. to follow the India vs Sri Lanka live stream wherever you are are.