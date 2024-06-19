Slovenia vs Serbia live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 online and for free

The Slovenia vs Serbia live stream is set to be a competitive and compelling affair between two sides who will fancy their chances of taking three points. It’s too close to call — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Slovenia vs Serbia live stream, date, time and channels The Slovenia vs Serbia live stream will take place on Thursday, June 20.

• Time: 2 p.m. BST / 9 p.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT / 11 p.m. AEST

The hardworking Dragons impressed as they held a talented Denmark team to a draw in their opening fixture. Indeed, they could have got more than a point if they had they been more ruthless in taking their chances. They cannot afford to let such moments slip again.

The Eagles showed they were made of tough stuff too as they gave England a tricky evening. In Aleksandar Mitrović they have a real goal threat. The former Fulham striker has scored 58 goals in 92 appearances for his country and will be keen to open his account at Euro 2024.

Where to watch Slovenia vs Serbia for free

In the U.K. football fans can enjoy every moment of Euro 2024 free across BBC and ITV.

Slovenia vs Serbia is on ITV — watch for free on ITVX. Just note that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch.

Other free-to-air coverage of Euro 2024: Germany (via ZDF and ARD ), France (via TF1 ), Spain (via RTVE) and Italy (via RAI ). Soccer fans in New Zealand can also watch Euro 2024 for free via TVNZ.

If you’re normally in one of these countries but happen to be abroad right now, you won’t miss out if you watch using one of the best VPNs. These allow you to watch your go-to streaming wherever in the world you are. Our favorite is NordVPN.

How to watch Slovenia vs Serbia from anywhere

If you're not in your home country during Euro 2024 and are unable to live stream a game from wherever you are, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX and watch Slovenia vs Serbia live online.

How to watch Slovenia vs Serbia in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Euro 2024 across the Fox network, with select games on Fubo. The Slovenia vs Serbia live stream is on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) and the Fox Sports website with a valid login. FS1 may be included in your cable package.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options. Our top pick is Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $45 per month with a discounted first month. It comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling) and FS1.

Fubo is another option. The Pro Plan costs $79 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX and FS1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. There will be a small handful of five group-stage games exclusively streaming on Fubo making it the best option if you want to watch every single game of Euro 2024 in the U.S.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Euro 2024 live streams by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

How to watch Slovenia vs Serbia in the U.K.

Football fans in the U.K. are very lucky as every single game of Euro 2024 will be broadcast for free — it is the nation’s sport after all. The Slovenia vs Serbia live stream is being shown on ITV and ITVX.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still follow every single game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Slovenia vs Serbia in Canada

If you're in Canada, you can enjoy Euro 2024, including Slovenia vs Serbia, on TSN, as part of a cable TV package. However, if you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN for $19.99 per month or you can take an annual pass which cost $199.90 per year.

If you want even more sporting action you can add TSN Plus for an additional $8 a month, or at a discounted annual rate of $80. TSN has yet to confirm if any Euro 2024 games will require a TSN Plus account. We'll update once we know more.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN , but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Euro 2024 live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch Slovenia vs Serbia in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch a Slovenia vs Serbia live stream via Optus Sport, which is showing the whole of Euro 2024. It costs $24.99 AUD per month, or there's an Annual Pass for $199 AUD/year. Optus Sport can be accessed via a dedicated mobile app, and it's also on Chromecast and Apple TV.

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on Optus Sport as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.

How to watch Slovenia vs Serbia in New Zealand

Kiwis can access Euro 2024 live streams, including Slovenia vs Serbia, via TVNZ following the closure of Spark Sport in July 2023. TVNZ is a free-to-air television network, giving sports fans in New Zealand access to Euro 2024 live streams without having to spend a penny.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Euro 2024 Group C table

Group C standings as of 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 19.

Swipe to scroll horizontally GROUP C Header Cell - Column 0 PLAYED GD POINTS England 1 1 3 Denmark 1 0 1 Slovenia 1 0 1 Serbia 1 -1 0