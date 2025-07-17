Sweden vs England is set to be an enthralling encounter as two powerhouses of women’s soccer meet in Zurich in the quarter-finals of Euro 2025 — and you can watch Sweden vs England live streams from anywhere with a VPN, potentially for FREE!

Sweden vs England live streams, date, time, channels The Sweden vs England live stream will take plan today (Thurs. July 17).

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 6 a.m. AEST (Fri.)

• FREE — BBC iPlayer(U.K.)

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Sweden blew away Germany in the final game of the group stages, winning 4-1 to top Group C. Their impressive showing should come as no surprise given they have the likes of Arsenal’s Stina Blackstenius and Chelsea’s Johanna Rytting Kaneryd in their ranks. The Lionesses’ campaign to retain their Euros trophy started slowly, losing to France in their first game. However, they made it out of the Group of Death thanks to big wins against the Netherlands and Wales.

A key battle in this game is going to be on the wings. Lauren James has been flying for Sarina Wiegman’s side, as has Ella Toone. However, England have a weakness at fullback, particularly on the left. Things have looked more solid with Alex Greenwood replacing Jess Carter at left-back, but the vulnerability remains and could be exploited by the in-form Rytting Kaneryd.

Read on to get all the details of how you can watch Sweden vs England live streams, potentially for FREE.

FREE Sweden vs England live stream

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Lioness fans in the U.K. can watch Sweden vs England on BBC One or stream it online via BBC iPlayer. BBC iPlayer is a free service but you will need a valid U.K. TV license and a BBC iPlayer account.

Don't have an account yet? Sign up using this link here.

If you're not currently in the U.K. but have a valid TV license, you can still watch a Sweden vs England live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN — more on that below.

Watch Sweden vs England from anywhere with a VPN

Sweden vs England live streams will be shown on different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

You can still watch Sweden vs England live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). This software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for soccer fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Exclusive deal NordVPN deal: FREE $50 / £50 Amazon gift card Boasting lightning fast speeds, great features, streaming power, and class-leading security, NordVPN is our #1 VPN. ✅ FREE Amazon gift card worth up to $50/£50

✅ 4 months extra FREE!

✅ 76% off usual price Use Nord to unblock BBC iPlayer and watch Sweden vs England live online with our exclusive deal.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view your U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or another service and watch the game.

Sweden vs England live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Sweden vs England live stream is being shown on FOX in the U.S..

You can stream FOX via the cable-cutting service Sling. Prices start at $45.99/month for Sling's Blue plan.

Alternatively, you can watch on Disney Plus. Prices start at $9.99 per month or $159.99 per year, though you'll get much more bang for your buck with the $16.99 per month Disney Plus bundle, which gives you access to Disney Plus, Hulu and Max.

Brit visiting the U.S.? You can watch your usual Women's Euro 2025 stream by signing up to NordVPN.

Watch Women's Euro 2025 with Sling TV (50% off)

Sling's Blue TV packages lets you watch all the games via FOX and FS1. For a limited time, you can get your first month of Sling Blue half price, making it a great way to watch Euro 2025 live.

Sweden vs England live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TSN and TSN Plus are providing comprehensive Women's Euro 2025 coverage in Canada, including Sweden vs England.

The streaming service unlocks everything TSN has to offer for $8 per month or $80 per year.

If you're outside the Great White North but have a subscription, you can watch Sweden vs England live streams using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Sweden vs England live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Future)

Women's Euro 2025, including Sweden vs England live streams, are exclusive to Stan Sport in Australia, which costs AU$32p/m with a basic subscription and the required sport add-on.

If you're visiting Australia from the U.K., use NordVPN to watch your usual Euro 2025 stream free of charge.

More from Tom's Guide