Women's Euro Final LIVE: England vs Spain streams, watch FREE from anywhere, build-up, team news, live updates

Try Surfshark to unblock the FREE BBC stream and watch England vs Spain LIVE

England and Spain face off in the Women's European Championship Final once again — a repeat of the 2023 World Cup Final.

Two years ago, La Roja defeated the Lionesses 1-0 in Sydney. This time Sarina Wiegman's side will be hoping for a different outcome in Switzerland as they bid to retain their title they won on home turf 2022.

British residents will be able to stream the game for free on BBC iPlayer. But can you watch for no cost in the USA, Canada and Australia? Yes, with Surfshark.

So, stick with us here on Tom's Guide as we bring you live updates from Basel as England take on Spain.