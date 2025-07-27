Women's Euro Final LIVE: England vs Spain streams, watch FREE from anywhere, build-up, team news, live updates
Looking for a free Women's Euro Final stream? We'll show you how to watch England vs Spain from anywhere in the world including the U.K., U.S. and Canada
Try Surfshark to unblock the FREE BBC stream and watch England vs Spain LIVE
England and Spain face off in the Women's European Championship Final once again — a repeat of the 2023 World Cup Final.
Two years ago, La Roja defeated the Lionesses 1-0 in Sydney. This time Sarina Wiegman's side will be hoping for a different outcome in Switzerland as they bid to retain their title they won on home turf 2022.
British residents will be able to stream the game for free on BBC iPlayer. But can you watch for no cost in the USA, Canada and Australia? Yes, with Surfshark.
So, stick with us here on Tom's Guide as we bring you live updates from Basel as England take on Spain.
Welcome to England vs Spain in the Women's Euro Final!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Women's Euro Final as England take on Spain in Basel.
Stick with us as we guide you through the streaming options and live updates of the game as Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses looks to avenge the defeat they suffered at the hands of La Roja in the 2023 World Cup.