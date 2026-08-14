What to watch tonight: 39 new shows and movies added to Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV and more (Aug. 14)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming. Fast. There are so many options out there. Even if you keep it to just the best streaming services, there are dozens of new shows and movies added every day.

Lucky for you, it's my job to know exactly what's out there. So I've compiled essentially a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Paramount+, Hulu, etc. I've scoured the best free streaming services like Tubi. I've even added some movies you might have missed in theaters that are finally available to buy or rent to stream at home.

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So let's dive into it. Here are all the new movies and shows (and live events) you can stream tonight (August 14), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out these new to Hulu movies you need to stream this weekend.

Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been covering the latest in streaming shows and movies since 2023. Every week, he hunts down the top shows and movies to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Paramount+ and more.

Top shows and movies to stream tonight

'Silo' season 3 (Apple TV)

Silo — Season 3 Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Sci-fi dystopian drama series

What it's about: "Silo" is back, and season 3 is in full swing. This latest season starts with Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) alive but suffering from amnesia. She's also been made Mayor, which is a problem because ... well, the amnesia. Meanwhile, in the past, we're seeing the events that sent humanity underground into the silos decades ago.

Why you should watch it: The first two seasons of "Silo" have been great. So expectations are high. Thankfully, our Managing Streaming Editor, Kelly Woo, praised the show in her "Silo" season 3 premiere review, giving it a 4.5 out of five stars.

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Stream "Silo" season 3 on Apple TV now

'Don't Say Good Luck' (Netflix)

Don’t Say Good Luck | Sunny Sandler | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Musical teen drama movie

What's it about? "Don't Say Good Luck" stars Sunny Sandler as Sophie. She's in high school, hoping to be an actress. But just as she scores the lead in the high school musical, her home life starts to unravel after the arrival of devastating news.

Why you need to watch it: Based on the trailer, it sure seems like Melanie Lynskey dies at the end of the movie, which is a bummer. But whether she does or not, this movie seems to be a critical hit for Netflix. It's currently 95% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is seriously impressive.

Stream "Don't Say Good Luck" on Netflix starting August 14

'Normal' (HBO Max)

Normal - Official Trailer | Bob Odenkirk, Henry Winkler, Lena Headey | Now in Theaters - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Action crime thriller movie

What's it about? "Normal" stars Bob Odenkirk as Ulysses. He is settling in as the new sheriff of Normal, Minnesota, while dealing with his troubled past. Unfortunately for him, he quickly learns that the Yakuza are using the town as a bank for their ill-gotten gains, and the entire town is in on it.

Why you should watch it: "Normal" feels at times like better movies such as "Fargo" and "Seven Samurai." If you have HBO Max already, there are worse movies to watch. Especially since the premise is compelling. But aside from a few incredible kills, I'd rather watch "Nobody."

Stream "Normal" on HBO Max now

Your streaming guide: Friday, Aug 14

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Don't Say Good Luck" (2026)

"Moria"

"My Best Friend, His Girlfriend and Me" (2026)

"To the Max" (2026)

"Umthetho"

PRIME VIDEO

ONE Championship on Prime (2026)

NWSL: Gotham FC vs. Kansas City Current, 8 p.m. ET

PARAMOUNT+

PBR Team Series

EFL Championship: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Blackburn Rovers, 3 p.m. ET

HBO MAX

"Normal" (2026)

"Whitmer Thomas: Terminal Crew of Dudes"

Indianapolis Clowns vs Savannah Bananas, 9 p.m. ET

NASCAR Richmond, VA: Practice and Qualifying, 3:30 p.m. ET

HULU

"Flex X Cop" season 2

"The X-Files: I Want to Believe" (2008)

"The X-Files: I Want to Believe Vrach Frankenshteyn – Director's Cut" (2026)

"Busboys (2026)

"Violent Ends (2025)

"The Wizard of the Kremlin" (2026)

DISNEY+

"Camp Rock 3" (2026)

"E60: Fistful of Steel: The Rise of Bubba Wallace" (2022)

"Flex X Cop" season 2

"This is What They Want" (2013)

"Tim Richmond: To The Limit" (2010)

"Venus Vs" (2013)

APPLE TV

"Silo" season 3 (new episode)

PEACOCK

"Girls Like Girls" (2026)

"PFT Live"

"The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz"

"The Dan Patrick Show"

Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships - Individuals All-Around Finals Day 1

Pan Pacific Swimming Championships - Day 3 (Prelims)

Pan Pacific Swimming Championships - Day 3 (Finals)

2026 U.S. Amateur Golf - Quarterfinals

MLB - Game of the Day #138

MLB - Rangers vs. Athletics, 9:40 p.m. ET

MLB - Rockies vs. Giants, 10:15 p.m. ET

TUBI

“Maze Runner: The Death Cure”

SHUDDER

"Hellcat" (2026)

STREAMING MOVIES TO BUY OR RENT (PVOD)

"All Night Wrong" (2026)

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