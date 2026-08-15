Netflix top 10: I watch movies for a living, and here are the only 3 worth your time this weekend (August 15-16)

Summer is flying by, and we're all trying really hard not to think about it. It's terribly muggy where I'm at near Chicago (damn these corn sweats!) so, like a lot of folks, I'm catching up on my watchlist this weekend. And all the new releases across the best streaming services really doesn't help me narrow down what to watch.

The Netflix Top 10 is as good a place to start as anywhere, though not everything that makes the cut is worth your time. That's why, every weekend, I'm here perusing the Netflix Top 10 to spotlight the best of the bunch so you don't waste your movie night with yet another dud.

This week, we've got TWO new movies in the top 10 that are worth watching, which is rare! "Don't Say Good Luck" is a heartfelt comedy-drama starring Adam Sandler's daughter, and it's easily one of Netflix's best new movies in ages. For something grittier, "A Child of My Own" is a true crime documentary that goes off the rails in the second half. Finally, if you're craving more Spidey after "Brand New Day," I can't recommend "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" enough. It's one of the best Spider-Man movies to date — and yes, that includes the live-action ones.

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If you want to see what other movies got Netflix subscribers buzzing, check out the platform's complete, up-to-the-minute movie rankings below. Looking for even more recommendations on what to watch? I've rounded up the 5 best new movies on streaming this weekend.

This article is based on Netflix's top 10 movies list in the U.S. as of Saturday, August 15, 2026.

Best movies in the Netflix top 10

'Don't Say Good Luck' (2026)

Don’t Say Good Luck | Sunny Sandler | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

I didn't go into "Don't Say Good Luck" with high hopes given the dismal state of Netflix original movies so far this summer, but I was pleasantly surprised by how heartwarming and genuine it was. Though that could just be my big fat crush on "Yellowjackets'" Melanie Lynskey talking.

Produced by Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore company and starring the comedian's real-life daughter Sunny, "Don't Say Good Luck" follows a 16-year-old theater kid named Sophie trying to land her dream role in her high school's upcoming production of the popular Broadway musical “Waitress. When her mom (Lynskey) discovers her cancer has returned, Sophie's torn between spending more time with her and preparing for the part. Between her dad (Max Greenfield) struggling to hold down the fort and her two opinionated grandparents (Bebe Neuwirth and Steve Buscemi) "helping" out, her home life gets even more chaotic.

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Watch "Don't Say Good Luck" on Netflix now

'A Child of My Own' (2026)

A Child of My Own | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix has spent the summer dropping one shocking true crime documentary after another, from "The Crash" and "Maternal Instinct" to "A Toxic Love Story." The latest addition, "A Child of My Own," goes places even I didn't see coming. Directed by Maite Alberdi ("The Mole Agent"), the Spanish-language documentary revisits the case of Eleonor Alejandra Marín Mendoza, who was arrested in 2009 for kidnapping a newborn from a hospital.

If you're thinking this is just "Maternal Instinct" all over again, I promise you, you have no idea where this story's going. Around the halfway point, Mendoza and her husband speak on camera about their version of events, and they paint a very different picture of what happened. As more details emerge, the documentary shifts from a straightforward kidnapping case into something far more complicated, suggesting that systemic failures may be the true villain all along.

Watch "A Child of My Own" on Netflix now

‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' (2018)

SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

I finally saw "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" in theaters this week, expecting it to be the shot in the arm the MCU's desperately needed for years. That's what people have hyped it up as. My impression: It's fine. A by-the-numbers Spidey story that doesn't quite stack up to "No Way Home" and its charming cameos from webslinger's past.

If you don't have Disney+, watching the live-action Spidey movies is tough. I suspect that's why so many Netflix subscribers are revisiting "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." Sony Pictures Animation, the same studio behind "K-Pop Demon Hunters," is an absolute tour de force of talent, and this movie pioneered a more dynamic visual style that continues to redefine the animation industry. Beneath all that, though, it's also a really heart-warming story about making your own way when everyone and their mother has written you off. That iconic leap of faith scene still gives me chills.

Watch 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' on Netflix now

Netflix top 10 movies right now

1. "The Last House" (2026)

2. "The Dating App Killer: The Monica White Story" (2026)

3. "Don't Say Good Luck" (2026)

4. "Arthur the King" (2024)

5. "Minions" (2015)

6. "A Child of My Own" (2026)

7. "In the Land of Saints & Sinners" (2024)

8. "72 Hours" (2026)

9. "Law-abiding Citizen" (2009)

10. "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" (2018)

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