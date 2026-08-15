Looking for your next watch this weekend? Summer's zipping right on by, and Netflix, Disney+, and the rest of the best streaming services are heating up with new releases worth adding to your watchlist. Leading the pack this week is one of the best flicks from the Sandler clan in years, "Don't Say Good Luck," on Netflix as well as Olivia Wilde's spicy comedy "The Invite" on paid video-on-demand platforms, which totally lives up to the hype if you ask me.

Disney adults and nostalgia-seekers will find the Jo bros and Demi Lovato back in the spotlight in "Camp Rock 3" on Disney Plus. Another flash from the past, the drummer of Blink-182 is back in a heartfelt new music biopic "Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear" on Hulu. Also over on Netflix, you can catch the streamer's latest true crime documentary "A Child of My Own," which you may find highly entertaining against your better judgement. As the kind of stranger-than-fiction tales that's catnip to Netflix subscribers, it's all but guaranteed to crack the top 10 this weekend.

So without further ado, let's dive into the 5 best new movies on streaming this week.

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‘Don’t Say Good Luck’ (Netflix)

Don’t Say Good Luck | Sunny Sandler | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

As someone who missed a lot of Adam Sandler's seminal works, I didn't plan on watching "Don't Say Good Luck" this weekend. Then my colleague Rory Mellon said it was one of the best Netflix original movies he'd seen in ages, and now my interest is officially piqued. Sandler's real-life daughter Sunny stars as 16-year-old theater kid Sophie (Sunny Sandler), who's hoping to land a part in her in her high school’s upcoming production of the popular Broadway musical “Waitress.

Sophie's so locked in on getting the role that she's blindsided when her mom ("Yellowjackets'" Melanie Lynskey) discovers her cancer has returned. Her home life gets more and more chaotic as her dad (Max Greenfield) struggles to hold down the fort, and her two opinionated grandparents (Bebe Neuwirth and Steve Buscemi) aren't making things any easier. With an impressive ensemble cast and a heartfelt conceit, "Don’t Say Good Luck" has all the makings of a low-key, feel-good watch to lighten your weekend. .

Watch "Don't Say Good Luck" on Netflix now

'The Invite' (PVOD)

The Invite | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

My friends won't shut up about "The Invite," Olivia Wilde's English-language remake of the Spanish comedy "The People Upstairs." And I don't blame them. Written by Will McCormack and Rashida Jones, this flirty comedy stars Wilde and Seth Rogen as a married couple with precious little patience left for each other. A dinner party with their hot upstairs neighbors (Penélope Cruz and Edward Norton) spirals into unexpected but not entirely unwanted territory.

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Cue the social and sexual awkwardness. "The Invite" is every bit as much fun as people say it is. It's a silly and subversive comedy that's surprisingly moving in the end. The ensemble has instant chemistry, the sharp script will have you cackling, and it's one of Olivia Wilde's best films yet.

Buy or rent "The Invite" on Amazon or Apple now

'Camp Rock 3' (Disney+)

Camp Rock 3 | Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

After 16 long years, "Camp Rock" (and the Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato) return for a highly-anticipated threequel to Disney's millennial fever dream musical franchise. The biggest "Camp Rock" fan I know, my little sister, told me it doesn't hold a candle to the first two, but it's still a fun watch with plenty of catchy music.

When their opening act cancels last minute, Connect 3 hosts a competition at Camp Rock to find a new generations of talent for their upcoming tour. Liamani Segura, Malachi Barton, Hudson Stone and Lumi Pollack join the cast alongside the returning stars. Like a lot of unnecessary sequels, "Camp Rock 3" seems made in a lab to squeeze what nostalgia and magic is left out of a bygone franchise.

Watch "Camp Rock 3" on Disney+ now

'Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear' (Hulu)

Travis Barker has been through a lot. Once a trash collector in Laguna Beach, he jettisoned to fame a drummer with the quintessential aughts rock band Blink-182, going on to star on the 2005 reality series "Meet the Barkers" and marry "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star Kourtney Kardashian. But despite spending decades in the spotlight, Barker’s new documentary offers a more intimate look at the personal battles he faced after surviving a near-fatal plane crash.

With appearances from collaborators, cultural icons, and those closest to him, "Louder Than Fear" explores Barker's answer to the question: If you were given a second chance at life, what would you do differently?

Watch "Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear" on Hulu now

'A Child of My Own' (Netflix)

A Child of My Own | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix has been on a roll with shocking true-crime documentaries this summer, from "The Crash" and "Maternal Instinct" to "A Toxic Love Story." The streamer's latest, "A Child of My Own," is one of the wildest stranger-than-fiction tales yet. Directed by Maite Alberdi ("The Mole Agent"), the Spanish-language documentary revisits the case of Eleonor Alejandra Marín Mendoza, who was arrested in 2009 for kidnapping a newborn from a hospital.

You'd be forgive for thinking this is "Maternal Instinct" all over again, but I promise you, you have no idea where this story's going. About halfway through, Mendoza and her husband sit down for interviews to share their side, and they have a very different account of what happened. It quickly becomes clear that systemic issues may be the real villain all along, as they so often are in these headline-nabbing cases.

Watch "A Child of My Own" on Netflix now

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