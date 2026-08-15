3 best horror movies to stream on Hulu this weekend (August 15-16) — including Mia Goth's iconic and chilling turn in 'Pearl'

Looking for something scary to watch tonight? You're in luck, because Hulu's horror catalog got a major upgrade in August. While it's shaping up to be a strong year for new horror movies, there are still plenty of twisted tales from years past to be found on the best streaming services.

I love horror movies, and I'm always looking for an excuse to shout out slept-on gems other fans need to check out. Some, like Ti West's "Pearl," already get plenty of hype (and for good reason). Others like "The Blackening" are so clearly made with fans of the genre in mind that it needs to be on the radar of any horror fan worth their salt. Both landed on Hulu at the top of the month alongside dozens of new movies and shows.

To save you from endless scrolling in the dark, I've rounded up the absolute best horror movies on Hulu right now. From slow-burn nightmares to laugh-out-loud gorefests, here is what you should be streaming on Hulu this weekend — if you dare. While you're at it, check out our ranking of this year's biggest horror movies.

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'The Blackening' (2023)

The Blackening (2023) Official Trailer - Grace Byers, Jermaine Fowler, Melvin Gregg, X Mayo - YouTube Watch On

Starting things off on a lighter note, "The Blackening" is a self-aware horror movie that deliberately leans into a familiar tropes as part of its satire. If you’ve seen even a handful of slasher films, you probably already know where this is going. Some friends head to a secluded cabin in the woods for a carefree weekend getaway, only to stumble on a strange board game that forces them into a deadly game with no way out. To make it through the night, they’ll need to rely on their knowledge of horror movie stereotypes, though whether it'll be enough to save them is anyone's guess.

While it definitely leans more comedy than horror, "The Blackening" is a smart deconstruction of the genre that I really enjoyed. I was cracking up when I saw it in theaters a few years ago, and it made me fondly remember the "Scary Movie" franchise back before all those sloppy sequels muddied the waters.

Watch "The Blackening" on Hulu now

'Pearl' (2022)

Pearl | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Ti West's entire "X" trilogy landed on Hulu this month, and "Pearl" is the best of the bunch by a country mile. And while it's the middle entry, it also works on its own as a standalone story. "The Odyssey's" Mia Goth gives the performance of a lifetime as Pearl, a disturbed young woman with her sights set on Hollywood — if she can get out from under the thumb of her overbearing mother (Tandi Wright) long enough to shoot her shot.

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When her wealthy sister-in-law lets her know about a troupe in town auditioning new dancers to take on the road, Pearl sees it as her ticket to finally get off the farm. If only it were that easy. When her chances at stardom threaten to crumble right before her eyes, she doesn't handle it well. And I mean at all. This unsettling psychological horror owes much of its success to Goth, who kills it as a hungry starlet who'll stop at nothing for her 15 minutes of fame.

Watch "Pearl" on Hulu now

'Ready or Not 2: Here I Come' (2026)

READY OR NOT 2: HERE I COME | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube Watch On

2019's "Ready or Not" was a surprisingly good time, and while I'm still not fully convinced a sequel needed to exist, "Ready or Not 2: Here I come" delivers enough bloody carnage, comic chaos, and inventive kills to keep you entertained. Samara Weaving reprise her role as Grace (Samara Weaving), now deeply traumatized after surviving a deadly game of Hide and Seek with her husband's family.

After reuniting with her estranged sister, Faith (Kathryn Newton), the two are quickly pulled into another lethal game of cat and mouse because REASONS. This time around, the ones pulling the strings are an elite cohort of families vying for control of a secret Satanic cult. Grace and Faith must set aside their differences and work together if they hope to make it out alive.

Watch "Ready or Not 2: Here I Come" on Hulu now

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