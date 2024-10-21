Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund live stream: How to watch Champions League game

The Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund live stream gives the free-scoring German giants a chance to avenge their Champions League final defeat in June — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund live stream takes place on Tuesday, Oct. 22.

► Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 6 a.m. AEDT (Oct. 23)

• U.S. — Watch on Paramount Plus

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sports

• FREE STREAM — Watch on VM Play (IRE)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Dani Carvajal of all people was the game-breaker on that occasion, and after Madrid's shock defeat to Lille last time out in this competition, the veteran's absence is a concern. Los Blancos lost a lot of experience in the summer, and with Carvajal now sidelined indefinitely, top dogs Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe have an additional burden to carry.

Karim Adeyemi scored a first-half hat-trick in the 7-1 thrashing of Celtic, though it was a result that's rather papered over Dortmund's cracks. Nuri Sahin's men have had a humdrum start to the domestic campaign, though it's not for lack of firepower. Serhou Guirassy and Jamie Gittens have been scoring goals for fun — it's their rearguard that's the problem.

It promises to be a fascinating encounter, so read on to find out how to watch the Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund live stream wherever you are.

Watch Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund in Ireland

Watch Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund FREE on Virgin Media Play

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund will be live and free on the Virgin Media 2 TV channel and Virgin Media Play streaming service in the Republic of Ireland. The match will be free Traveling outside of Ireland? Use NordVPN to watch your usual streaming service from anywhere in the world.

Watch Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the soccer on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

Watch Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund live streams on Paramount Plus. It costs $7.99/month for the basic package or $12.99 including the SHOWTIME content and no commercials, but there's currently a 7-day FREE trial that's well worth checking out if you haven't used it before.

If you already use the service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund live streams by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Watch Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund in the U.K.

TNT Sports is hosting the Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund live stream in the U.K. TNT Sports 2 is the channel to tune into.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £30.99/month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

If you're not in the U.K. right now but already subscribe to TNT Sports, try using NordVPN to watch as if you were back at home.

Watch Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund in Canada

Canadians can watch a Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund live stream on DAZN.

DAZN currently costs CA$24.99 per month, although you can save a little by buying annually (CA$224.99). If you're not familiar with DAZN, it has apps on pretty much every single streaming platform out there.

Canadians stuck abroad who still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as NordVPNto make their streaming device behave like it's still back in the great white north.

Watch Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund in Australia

Aussies can watch Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund live streams on Stan Sport.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month ($10 for a Basic subscription and $15 for the Sport add-on).

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account as if you were back home.

Watch Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund in New Zealand

DAZN is the home of Champions League football for Kiwis. The service costs NZ$14.99 per month, or you sign up for an annual plan at a discounted rate of NZ$149.99 for the year.

